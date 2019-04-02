Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On ResMed Inc. (RMD) ?

Published on October 12, 2019 at 3:57 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 750 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms’ equity portfolios as of June 28. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as we share valuable insight into the smart money sentiment towards ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Is ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) the right investment to pursue these days? Investors who are in the know are taking a pessimistic view. The number of long hedge fund bets fell by 8 recently. Our calculations also showed that RMD isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (view the video below). RMD was in 10 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. There were 18 hedge funds in our database with RMD holdings at the end of the previous quarter.
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 25.7% through September 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Phill Gross, Adage Capital Management

Unlike some fund managers who are betting on Dow reaching 40000 in a year, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let’s take a look at the new hedge fund action regarding ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Hedge fund activity in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -44% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 19 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in RMD a year ago. With hedge funds’ capital changing hands, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

RMD_oct2019

The largest stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) was held by AQR Capital Management, which reported holding $57 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Adage Capital Management with a $21.3 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included PDT Partners, Citadel Investment Group, and GLG Partners.

Since ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has faced a decline in interest from hedge fund managers, it’s easy to see that there lies a certain “tier” of funds that slashed their entire stakes by the end of the second quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Brian Ashford-Russell and Tim Woolley’s Polar Capital sold off the biggest stake of the 750 funds followed by Insider Monkey, valued at close to $11.4 million in stock. Matthew Tewksbury’s fund, Stevens Capital Management, also cut its stock, about $10.9 million worth. These bearish behaviors are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest fell by 8 funds by the end of the second quarter.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) but similarly valued. These stocks are Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA), ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT), CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), and Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT). This group of stocks’ market values are closest to RMD’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
PAA 11 79838 3
MT 15 247433 3
CBRE 25 1293555 -6
LYFT 37 1788821 -34
Average 22 852412 -8.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 22 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $852 million. That figure was $103 million in RMD’s case. Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) is the least popular one with only 11 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) is even less popular than PAA. Hedge funds clearly dropped the ball on RMD as the stock delivered strong returns, though hedge funds’ consensus picks still generated respectable returns. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on RMD as the stock returned 11% during the third quarter and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Hedge Funds Are Buying Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On TELUS Corporation (TU)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Discovery, Inc. (DISCA)These Hedge Funds Sold Out Of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG)...Is Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Ray Dalio, Kyle Bass, Neil Woodford, Elliott Management, Otelco Inc (OTEL), ResMed Inc. (RMD), and More Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About ResMed Inc. (RMD) Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On ResMed Inc. (RMD)? Do Hedge Funds Love ResMed Inc. (RMD)? Market Movers Today: ResMed Inc. (RMD), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), Procter & Gamble Co (PG), and More Should You Add ResMed Inc. (RMD) to Your Portfolio? Insider Buying Volume Hitting Historic Lows Should Not Worry Investors; Noteworthy Insider Transactions at 5 Companies 10 Biggest Companies That Offer Pensions 15 Wealthiest Families in the World vs. First Generation Ultra Billionaires 5 Makeup Companies that Don’t Test on Animals
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.