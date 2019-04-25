Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Rayonier Inc. (RYN) A Good Stock To Buy ?

Published on April 26, 2019 at 11:38 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge fund managers like David Einhorn, Bill Ackman, or Carl Icahn became billionaires through reaping large profits for their investors, which is why piggybacking their stock picks may provide us with significant returns as well. Many hedge funds, like Paul Singer’s Elliott Management, are pretty secretive, but we can still get some insights by analyzing their quarterly 13F filings. One of the most fertile grounds for large abnormal returns is hedge funds’ most popular small-cap picks, which are not so widely followed and often trade at a discount to their intrinsic value. In this article we will check out hedge fund activity in another small-cap stock: Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Is Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) the right investment to pursue these days? Hedge funds are buying. The number of long hedge fund bets moved up by 2 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that RYN isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 20.7% year to date (through March 12th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Bruce Kovner, Caxton Associates LP

Let’s take a look at the new hedge fund action regarding Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

What have hedge funds been doing with Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)?

At Q4’s end, a total of 19 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 12% from the second quarter of 2018. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards RYN over the last 14 quarters. With hedgies’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

RYN_apr2019

More specifically, Renaissance Technologies was the largest shareholder of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN), with a stake worth $111.9 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Renaissance Technologies was Third Avenue Management, which amassed a stake valued at $63.2 million. Impax Asset Management, Arrowstreet Capital, and Millennium Management were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Now, key hedge funds were leading the bulls’ herd. Marshall Wace LLP, managed by Paul Marshall and Ian Wace, assembled the biggest position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Marshall Wace LLP had $6.7 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Bruce Kovner’s Caxton Associates LP also initiated a $0.8 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new RYN positions are Minhua Zhang’s Weld Capital Management, David Harding’s Winton Capital Management, and Gavin Saitowitz and Cisco J. del Valle’s Springbok Capital.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) but similarly valued. These stocks are PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB), CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI), Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), and IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). All of these stocks’ market caps resemble RYN’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
PSB 12 72120 6
CACI 18 122971 -2
URBN 28 370543 -3
IBKC 24 224156 3
Average 20.5 197448 1

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 20.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $197 million. That figure was $293 million in RYN’s case. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) is the least popular one with only 12 bullish hedge fund positions. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately RYN wasn’t nearly as popular as these 15 stock (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); RYN investors were disappointed as the stock returned 14.2% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) ?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About MorphoSys AG (MOR)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About United States Steel Corporation (...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About TCF Financial Corporation (TCF)Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Do Hedge Funds Love Rayonier Inc. (RYN)? Is Rayonier Inc. (RYN) Going To Burn These Hedge Funds? Highlights From Third Avenue’s Investor Letters Gaming Stocks Dominated Insider Trading Activity Last Friday; SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX), Rayonier Inc. (RYN) Register Insider Buying Third Avenue Management Cuts Real Estate Holdings Heading Into Q2 ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT), Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN), Rayonier Inc. (RYN): Billionaire Mason Hawkins’ Top Small Cap Picks Do Hedge Funds and Insiders Love Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)? 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.