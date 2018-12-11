Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Qorvo Inc (QRVO) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on December 12, 2018 at 2:41 am by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Insider Monkey finished processing more than 700 13F filings made by hedge funds and prominent investors. These filings show these funds’ portfolio positions as of September 30th. In this article we are going to take a look at smart money sentiment towards Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) investors should pay attention to an increase in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds in recent months. QRVO was in 28 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2018. There were 24 hedge funds in our database with QRVO holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that QRVO isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

According to most market participants, hedge funds are viewed as slow, outdated investment vehicles of yesteryear. While there are more than 8,000 funds trading today, We choose to focus on the bigwigs of this group, around 700 funds. These investment experts handle most of the hedge fund industry’s total asset base, and by following their finest investments, Insider Monkey has unsheathed a number of investment strategies that have historically defeated the S&P 500 index. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy outstripped the S&P 500 index by 6 percentage points per year since its inception in May 2014 through early November 2018. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 24% since February 2017 (through December 3rd) even though the market was up nearly 23% during the same period. We just shared a list of 11 short targets in our latest quarterly update.

BAUPOST GROUP Seth Klarman

We’re going to go over the key hedge fund action encompassing Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO).

What does the smart money think about Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 28 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 17% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards QRVO over the last 13 quarters. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

QRVO_dec2018

Among these funds, Baupost Group held the most valuable stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO), which was worth $845.8 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Iridian Asset Management which amassed $262 million worth of shares. Moreover, Soroban Capital Partners, Fisher Asset Management, and AQR Capital Management were also bullish on Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Now, key hedge funds were breaking ground themselves. Soroban Capital Partners, managed by Eric W. Mandelblatt and Gaurav Kapadia, assembled the biggest position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO). Soroban Capital Partners had $175.9 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. John Hurley’s Cavalry Asset Management also made a $43.2 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Lee Ainslie’s Maverick Capital, Paul Tudor Jones’s Tudor Investment Corp, and Gavin Saitowitz and Cisco J. del Valle’s Springbok Capital.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO). These stocks are UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI), iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB), Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX), and Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL). All of these stocks’ market caps resemble QRVO’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
UGI 19 495269 2
IBB 17 190644 0
CGNX 13 272086 -3
NWL 36 1698839 3
Average 21.25 664210 0.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 21.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $664 million. That figure was $1.57 billion in QRVO’s case. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) is the least popular one with only 13 bullish hedge fund positions. Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard NWL might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Are Buying CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL)Do Hedge Funds Love Fastenal Company (FAST)?Do Hedge Funds Love Manpowergroup Inc (MAN)?Incandescent Capital Gives Its View on Heritage InsuranceDo Hedge Funds Love Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL)?Is Customers Bancorp (CUBI) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Market Movers Today: eBay Inc (EBAY), Hershey Co. (HSY), QuinStreet Inc (QNST), and More 11 Fastest Growing S&P 500 Companies in America What Smart Money Thinks about Qorvo Inc (QRVO)? Vulcan Value Partners Talks Oracle (ORCL)’s Value, Plus New Positions in McKesson (MCK), Qorvo (QRVO), More Apple Inc. (AAPL), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) & More: Should You Follow Convector Capital’s Top Picks? Trump Victory Prompts Morgan Stanley (MS) Executives to Jettison Shares Amid Surge in Financial Stocks, Plus Other Noteworthy Insider Trading Today’s Hottest Stocks: Fitbit, Glu Mobile, GameStop, and 2 More The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.