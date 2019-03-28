Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on May 1, 2019 at 7:44 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

At Insider Monkey, we pore over the filings of nearly 750 top investment firms every quarter, a process we have now completed for the latest reporting period. The data we’ve gathered as a result gives us access to a wealth of collective knowledge based on these firms’ portfolio holdings as of December 31. In this article, we will use that wealth of knowledge to determine whether or not Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) makes for a good investment right now.

Hedge fund interest in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. At the end of this article we will also compare PFS to other stocks including Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG), Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS), and Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) to get a better sense of its popularity.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since May 2014 through March 12, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 27.5% through March 12, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

MOORE GLOBAL INVESTMENTS

Let’s take a peek at the latest hedge fund action regarding Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS).

How are hedge funds trading Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 8 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 0% from the second quarter of 2018. On the other hand, there were a total of 10 hedge funds with a bullish position in PFS a year ago. With hedge funds’ capital changing hands, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with PFS Positions

More specifically, Renaissance Technologies was the largest shareholder of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS), with a stake worth $33.3 million reported as of the end of December. Trailing Renaissance Technologies was Millennium Management, which amassed a stake valued at $8.5 million. Moore Global Investments, Citadel Investment Group, and Holocene Advisors were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Earlier we told you that the aggregate hedge fund interest in the stock was unchanged and we view this as a negative development. Even though there weren’t any hedge funds dumping their holdings during the third quarter, there weren’t any hedge funds initiating brand new positions. This indicates that hedge funds, at the very best, perceive this stock as dead money and they haven’t identified any viable catalysts that can attract investor attention.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). These stocks are Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG), Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS), Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA), and Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL). This group of stocks’ market valuations match PFS’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
SEDG 14 50613 0
CNS 8 47029 -1
AVYA 36 353504 2
SBGL 12 37299 0
Average 17.5 122111 0.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 17.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $122 million. That figure was $52 million in PFS’s case. Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) is even less popular than CNS. Hedge funds dodged a bullet by taking a bearish stance towards PFS. Our calculations showed that the top 15 most popular hedge fund stocks returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately PFS wasn’t nearly as popular as these 15 stock (hedge fund sentiment was very bearish); PFS investors were disappointed as the stock returned 11.4% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Mimecast Limited (MIME) ?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC...Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) ?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About CenterState Bank Corporation (CSFL...Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO)?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS): Smart Money Buying Ahead of Interest Rate Hike Hedge Funds Are Betting On Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB) Is Sterling Financial Corporation (STSA) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC): Hedge Fund and Insider Sentiment Unchanged, What Should You Do? Hedge Funds Are Betting On Astoria Financial Corp (AF) Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Do Hedge Funds and Insiders Love Astoria Financial Corp (AF)? 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.