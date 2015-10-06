Is Petmed Express Inc (PETS) A Good Stock To Buy?

World-class money managers like Ken Griffin and Barry Rosenstein only invest their wealthy clients’ money after undertaking a rigorous examination of any potential stock. They are particularly successful in this regard when it comes to small-cap stocks, which their peerless research gives them a big information advantage on when it comes to judging their worth. It’s not surprising then that they generate their biggest returns from these stocks and invest more of their money in these stocks on average than other investors. It’s also not surprising then that we pay close attention to these picks ourselves and have built a market-beating investment strategy around them.

Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) shares haven’t seen a lot of action during the third quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 18 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. At the end of this article we will also compare PETS to other stocks including Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP), Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND), and Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) to get a better sense of its popularity.

Let’s take a gander at the latest hedge fund action regarding Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS).

How are hedge funds trading Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 18 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, no change from the second quarter of 2018. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in PETS over the last 13 quarters. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, Renaissance Technologies was the largest shareholder of Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS), with a stake worth $57.7 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Renaissance Technologies was Armistice Capital, which amassed a stake valued at $17.6 million. Citadel Investment Group, Millennium Management, and GLG Partners were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Because Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) has witnessed declining sentiment from the smart money, logic holds that there were a few money managers who sold off their entire stakes in the third quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital sold off the biggest investment of the 700 funds watched by Insider Monkey, worth about $14.2 million in stock, and Noah Levy and Eugene Dozortsev’s Newtyn Management was right behind this move, as the fund sold off about $12.1 million worth. These transactions are important to note, as total hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP), Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND), Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX), and Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). All of these stocks’ market caps match PETS’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position UBP 2 12301 0 LIND 14 92209 -2 VBTX 17 91770 5 PRMW 16 176434 -1 Average 12.25 93179 0.5

As you can see these stocks had an average of 12.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $93 million. That figure was $137 million in PETS’s case. Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) is the least popular one with only 2 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds are fond of this stock in relation to its market cap peers, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio.

