Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on June 28, 2019 at 9:14 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) a good stock to buy right now? We at Insider Monkey like to examine what billionaires and hedge funds think of a company before doing days of research on it. Given their 2 and 20 payment structure, hedge funds have more incentives and resources than the average investor. The funds have access to expert networks and get tips from industry insiders. They also have numerous Ivy League graduates and MBAs. Like everyone else, hedge funds perform miserably at times, but their consensus picks have historically outperformed the market after risk adjustments.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) has seen a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money in recent months. Our calculations also showed that PK isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 30.9% through May 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

01 Mason Hawkins, Southeastern Asset Management

We’re going to take a look at the recent hedge fund action surrounding Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK).

How have hedgies been trading Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)?

At Q1’s end, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -18% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards PK over the last 15 quarters. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

PK_jun2019

The largest stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) was held by Southeastern Asset Management, which reported holding $383.8 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Renaissance Technologies with a $26.6 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Millennium Management, Ancora Advisors, and Two Sigma Advisors.

Because Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) has faced a decline in interest from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it’s safe to say that there were a few hedgies that slashed their entire stakes in the third quarter. At the top of the heap, Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management cut the biggest stake of the “upper crust” of funds watched by Insider Monkey, worth about $11.2 million in stock. Dmitry Balyasny’s fund, Balyasny Asset Management, also cut its stock, about $8.6 million worth. These moves are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest dropped by 3 funds in the third quarter.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD), New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ), EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC), and Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG). This group of stocks’ market valuations match PK’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
STWD 15 144343 -2
NRZ 18 187262 -7
ENLC 10 39338 -5
CG 7 122872 -3
Average 12.5 123454 -4.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 12.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $123 million. That figure was $503 million in PK’s case. New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) is the least popular one with only 7 bullish hedge fund positions. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Unfortunately PK wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on PK were disappointed as the stock returned -8.8% during the same period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About New Gold Inc. (NGD)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Timkensteel Corp (TMST)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Tower International Inc (TOWR)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU)Is J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Are Buying Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Do Hedge Funds Love Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK)? 5 Ultra High Dividend Stocks Hedge Funds Are Piling On Billionaire Steve Cohen’s New Picks And Why You Can Profit From Them 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.