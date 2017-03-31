Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on May 11, 2019 at 12:47 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we’d like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. We would like to do so because our research has shown that the elite investors’ consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out what the billionaire investors and hedge funds think of Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM).

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) shares haven’t seen a lot of action during the third quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 15 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren’t the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds’ perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That’s why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC), Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC), and South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) to gather more data points.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since May 2014 through March 12, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter. Even if you aren’t comfortable with shorting stocks, you should at least avoid initiating long positions in our short portfolio.

Richard Driehaus

Let’s analyze the new hedge fund action regarding Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM).

Hedge fund activity in Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 0% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 16 hedge funds with a bullish position in PAM a year ago. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

PAM_may2019

The largest stake in Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) was held by Point State Capital, which reported holding $160.7 million worth of stock at the end of December. It was followed by OZ Management with a $60.5 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Serengeti Asset Management, Oaktree Capital Management, and Columbus Hill Capital Management.

Seeing as Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has witnessed a decline in interest from hedge fund managers, logic holds that there lies a certain “tier” of hedgies that slashed their full holdings heading into Q3. At the top of the heap, Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management dropped the largest position of the 700 funds monitored by Insider Monkey, comprising about $8.6 million in stock. Hugh Sloane’s fund, Sloane Robinson Investment Management, also said goodbye to its stock, about $6.8 million worth. These transactions are interesting, as aggregate hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM). These stocks are Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC), Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC), South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI), and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPR). This group of stocks’ market valuations match PAM’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
RRC 31 724194 2
PINC 18 181570 -3
SJI 12 70335 -2
BPR 14 143546 -6
Average 18.75 279911 -2.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 18.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $280 million. That figure was $295 million in PAM’s case. Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) is the least popular one with only 12 bullish hedge fund positions. Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately PAM wasn’t nearly as popular as these 15 stock (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); PAM investors were disappointed as the stock returned -26% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Horizon Kinetics’ Latest ThoughtsNetflix, Inc. (NFLX): Horizon Kinetics Says Its A Risky InvestmentKellogg Company (K): Horizon Kinetics Explains Why The Wide Moat Franchise...PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP): Horizon Kinetics Says Its Business is Planned to Be in...Jumia’s Share Price Drops In the Aftermath of Cintron Research’s Proclaiming...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Lands’ End, Inc. (LE)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) Bets on Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) and Argentina Pay Off Big for Special Situations-Focused Fund Here Is What Hedge Funds Think About Pampa Energia S.A. (ADR) (PAM) Pampa Energia S.A (PAM), Fortress Investment Group LLC (FIG), More: Are These Stocks Poised for Huge Breakouts? Billionaire Alan Howard Still Betting Big on Latin American Stocks; Here Are His Top Picks Is Pampa Energia S.A. (ADR) (PAM) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Billionaire Alan Howard Is Betting Big On Latin American Stocks For Q4 25 Cities with the Most Unfaithful Wives 6 Easiest Programming Languages for Middle School Students 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female)
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.