Is Oi SA (OIBR) Going To Burn These Hedge Funds?

We believe hedge fund sentiment should serve as a crucial tool of an individual investor's stock selection process, as it may offer great insights of how the brightest minds of the finance industry feel about specific stocks. After all, these people have access to smartest analysts and expensive data/information sources that individual investors can't match. So should one consider investing in Oi SA (NYSE:OIBR)? The smart money sentiment can provide an answer to this question.

Is Oi SA (NYSE:OIBR) an excellent stock to buy now? Hedge funds are becoming less confident. The number of long hedge fund bets went down by 3 lately.



Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices.

Let's review the key hedge fund action encompassing Oi SA (NYSE:OIBR).

What does smart money think about Oi SA (NYSE:OIBR)?

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 18 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -14% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards OIBR over the last 16 quarters. With the smart money’s capital changing hands, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

More specifically, York Capital Management was the largest shareholder of Oi SA (NYSE:OIBR), with a stake worth $268 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing York Capital Management was GoldenTree Asset Management, which amassed a stake valued at $221.6 million. Solus Alternative Asset Management, Canyon Capital Advisors, and Knighthead Capital were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Judging by the fact that Oi SA (NYSE:OIBR) has experienced declining sentiment from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it’s safe to say that there is a sect of hedgies who were dropping their entire stakes heading into Q3. Interestingly, Edward A. Mule’s Silver Point Capital cut the largest stake of the “upper crust” of funds watched by Insider Monkey, totaling close to $20.8 million in stock, and Mark Brodsky’s Aurelius Capital Management was right behind this move, as the fund said goodbye to about $6.7 million worth. These transactions are interesting, as total hedge fund interest dropped by 3 funds heading into Q3.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Oi SA (NYSE:OIBR). These stocks are Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO), Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS), and Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM). This group of stocks’ market caps resemble OIBR’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position HALO 19 203619 1 PDM 12 123941 -1 KTOS 18 100760 1 ALRM 19 191648 3 Average 17 154992 1

As you can see these stocks had an average of 17 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $155 million. That figure was $867 million in OIBR’s case. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) is the least popular one with only 12 bullish hedge fund positions. Oi SA (NYSE:OIBR) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately OIBR wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on OIBR were disappointed as the stock returned -45.3% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far this year.

