Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on October 17, 2019 at 4:49 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Many investors, including Paul Tudor Jones or Stan Druckenmiller, have been saying before the Q4 market crash that the stock market is overvalued due to a low interest rate environment that leads to companies swapping their equity for debt and focusing mostly on short-term performance such as beating the quarterly earnings estimates. In the first half of 2019, most investors recovered all of their Q4 losses as sentiment shifted and optimism dominated the US China trade negotiations. Nevertheless, many of the stocks that delivered strong returns in the first half still sport strong fundamentals and their gains were more related to the general market sentiment rather than their individual performance and hedge funds kept their bullish stance. In this article we will find out how hedge fund sentiment to Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) changed recently.

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares haven’t seen a lot of action during the second quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 28 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of June. At the end of this article we will also compare NUAN to other stocks including Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB), Clarivate Analytics Plc (NYSE:CCC), and Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to get a better sense of its popularity. Our calculations also showed that NUAN isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (view the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 25.8% year to date (through May 30th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

NUAN_oct2019

Unlike some fund managers who are betting on Dow reaching 40000 in a year, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We’re going to view the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

What does smart money think about Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 28 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 0% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 20 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in NUAN a year ago. With hedge funds’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

GLENVIEW CAPITAL

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Robert G. Moses’s RGM Capital has the biggest position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN), worth close to $96.1 million, corresponding to 6.9% of its total 13F portfolio. On RGM Capital’s heels is Glenview Capital, led by Larry Robbins, holding a $94.3 million position; 0.9% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Other professional money managers with similar optimism consist of Peter S. Park’s Park West Asset Management, Cynthia Paul’s Lynrock Lake and Cliff Asness’s AQR Capital Management.

Judging by the fact that Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has experienced a decline in interest from the aggregate hedge fund industry, logic holds that there was a specific group of hedge funds that slashed their positions entirely last quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Glenn Russell Dubin’s Highbridge Capital Management dropped the largest position of the 750 funds tracked by Insider Monkey, worth about $19.9 million in call options. Mike Masters’s fund, Masters Capital Management, also dumped its call options, about $14.4 million worth. These bearish behaviors are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) but similarly valued. These stocks are Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB), Clarivate Analytics Plc (NYSE:CCC), Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX), and PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB). All of these stocks’ market caps are similar to NUAN’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
PB 16 107741 7
CCC 21 437169 -1
KEX 23 630317 4
PSB 14 62359 2
Average 18.5 309397 3

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 18.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $309 million. That figure was $529 million in NUAN’s case. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) is the least popular one with only 14 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on NUAN, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 2.1% during the third quarter and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) A Good Stock To Buy?Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping MGM Resorts International (MGM)?HCP, Inc. (HCP): Hedge Fund Sentiment UnchangedWere Hedge Funds Right About Piling Into Lennar Corporation (LEN)?Avangrid, Inc. (AGR): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On HEICO Corporation (HEI)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) A Good Stock To Buy? Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) ? Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN): Hedge Fund Sentiment Unchanged Icahn Capital Adds Conduent (CNDT) to Its 13F Portfolio; Plus Billionaire Activist’s Other Top Q1 Moves Is Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) A Good Stock To Buy? Activist Carl Icahn Takes Stakes in Allergan, Herc Holdings, Slashes PayPal Position The Latest Earnings From LendingClub, Rackspace, MaxLinear, Nortek, and Nuance Have Investors Talking 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.