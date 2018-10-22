Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Norbord Inc. (OSB) A Good Stock To Buy ?

Published on April 29, 2019 at 12:09 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Our extensive research has shown that imitating the smart money can generate significant returns for retail investors, which is why we track nearly 750 active prominent money managers and analyze their quarterly 13F filings. The stocks that are heavily bought by hedge funds historically outperformed the market, though there is no shortage of high profile failures like hedge funds’ recent losses in Facebook. Let’s take a closer look at what the funds we track think about Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) in this article.

Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) investors should pay attention to a decrease in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds in recent months. OSB was in 7 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of December. There were 10 hedge funds in our database with OSB positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that OSB isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since May 2014 through March 12, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 27.5% through March 12, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

GOTHAM ASSET MANAGEMENT

Let’s check out the latest hedge fund action regarding Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB).

What have hedge funds been doing with Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 7 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -30% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in OSB over the last 14 quarters. With hedge funds’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

OSB_apr2019

The largest stake in Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) was held by Two Sigma Advisors, which reported holding $9.2 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Renaissance Technologies with a $4.3 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Gotham Asset Management, Arrowstreet Capital, and Millennium Management.

Judging by the fact that Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) has experienced falling interest from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it’s easy to see that there were a few funds that elected to cut their entire stakes last quarter. Intriguingly, D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw said goodbye to the biggest position of the “upper crust” of funds watched by Insider Monkey, worth about $1.5 million in stock. Ken Griffin’s fund, Citadel Investment Group, also said goodbye to its stock, about $1 million worth. These bearish behaviors are interesting, as aggregate hedge fund interest was cut by 3 funds last quarter.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) but similarly valued. These stocks are SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW), Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC), Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN), and Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY). This group of stocks’ market valuations are closest to OSB’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
SKYW 13 139280 -1
PSEC 11 29955 0
BDN 17 105044 2
CLNY 26 334123 1
Average 16.75 152101 0.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 16.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $152 million. That figure was $19 million in OSB’s case. Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) is the least popular one with only 11 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) is even less popular than PSEC. Hedge funds dodged a bullet by taking a bearish stance towards OSB. Our calculations showed that the top 15 most popular hedge fund stocks returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately OSB wasn’t nearly as popular as these 15 stock (hedge fund sentiment was very bearish); OSB investors were disappointed as the stock returned -9.1% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Gold Fields Limited (GFI)?Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On ASGN Incorporated (ASGN)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK)Is GATX Corporation (GATX) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Inogen Inc (INGN)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Norbord Inc. (OSB): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Hedge Funds Are Dumping Norbord Inc. (OSB) 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.