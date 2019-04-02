Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is NCR Corporation (NCR) A Good Stock To Buy ?

Published on October 24, 2019 at 12:16 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The first quarter was a breeze as Powell pivoted, and China seemed eager to reach a deal with Trump. Both the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 delivered very strong gains as a result, with the Russell 2000, which is composed of smaller companies, outperforming the large-cap stocks slightly during the first quarter. Unfortunately sentiment shifted in May and August as this time China pivoted and Trump put more pressure on China by increasing tariffs. Hedge funds’ top 20 stock picks performed spectacularly in this volatile environment. These stocks delivered a total gain of 24.4% through September 30th, vs. a gain of 20.4% for the S&P 500 ETF. In this article we will look at how this market volatility affected the sentiment of hedge funds towards NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR), and what that likely means for the prospects of the company and its stock.

Is NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) the right pick for your portfolio? Investors who are in the know are turning bullish. The number of bullish hedge fund bets inched up by 2 recently. Our calculations also showed that NCR isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (view the video below). NCR was in 24 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of June. There were 22 hedge funds in our database with NCR positions at the end of the previous quarter.
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the eyes of most shareholders, hedge funds are perceived as unimportant, outdated investment tools of the past. While there are more than 8000 funds trading today, Our experts choose to focus on the bigwigs of this group, around 750 funds. Most estimates calculate that this group of people preside over most of the hedge fund industry’s total capital, and by watching their top stock picks, Insider Monkey has figured out many investment strategies that have historically beaten the market. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy outpaced the S&P 500 index by around 5 percentage points per year since its inception in May 2014. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 25.7% since February 2017 (through September 30th) even though the market was up more than 33% during the same period. We just shared a list of 10 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

Noam Gottesman GLG Partners

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We’re going to take a look at the latest hedge fund action surrounding NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR).

Hedge fund activity in NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR)

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 24 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 9% from the first quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards NCR over the last 16 quarters. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with NCR Positions

Among these funds, Nitorum Capital held the most valuable stake in NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR), which was worth $53.8 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was Nishkama Capital which amassed $41.5 million worth of shares. Moreover, Engaged Capital, D E Shaw, and GLG Partners were also bullish on NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As aggregate interest increased, key hedge funds were breaking ground themselves. Antara Capital, managed by Himanshu Gulati, assembled the biggest call position in NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR). Antara Capital had $4.7 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Ravee Mehta’s Nishkama Capital also initiated a $3.3 million position during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new NCR investors: Joel Greenblatt’s Gotham Asset Management, Himanshu Gulati’s Antara Capital, and Michael Platt and William Reeves’s BlueCrest Capital Mgmt..

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR). These stocks are Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD), Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL), Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ), and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM). This group of stocks’ market valuations resemble NCR’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
TECD 18 281786 -1
AZUL 13 173988 1
ERJ 7 50753 -1
TNDM 33 485692 0
Average 17.75 248055 -0.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 17.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $248 million. That figure was $264 million in NCR’s case. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) is the least popular one with only 7 bullish hedge fund positions. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately NCR wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on NCR were disappointed as the stock returned 1.5% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Echostar Corporation (SATS) ?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Alcoa Corporation (AA)Is Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) Going To Burn These Hedge Funds ?Is Teradata Corporation (TDC) Going To Burn These Hedge Funds ?Is Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) Going To Burn These Hedge Funds ?Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Pluralsight, Inc. (PS) Anymore

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About NCR Corporation (NCR) Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into NCR Corporation (NCR) ? Do Hedge Funds Love NCR Corporation (NCR)? A Look At Atlantic Investment Management’s Potential Activist Targets These 34 Stories Can Tell You What’s Happening In The Finance World Today Have Alphabet Inc (GOOGL), HP Inc (HPQ), and Three Other Stocks Reached Fair Market Value? This Fund Says Yes Hedge Funds Are Buying NCR Corporation (NCR) 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.