Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Natera Inc (NTRA) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

Published on December 14, 2018 at 10:11 pm by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

How do we determine whether Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) makes for a good investment at the moment? We analyze the sentiment of a select group of the very best investors in the world, who spend immense amounts of time and resources studying companies. They may not always be right (no one is), but data shows that their consensus long positions have historically outperformed the market when we adjust for known risk factors.

Is Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) a buy, sell, or hold? The best stock pickers are betting on the stock. The number of long hedge fund positions advanced by 7 recently. Our calculations also showed that NTRA isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 6.3% year to date (through December 3rd) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Jane Mendillo

Let’s take a peek at the key hedge fund action encompassing Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Hedge fund activity in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 21 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 50% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 11 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in NTRA heading into this year. With hedge funds’ capital changing hands, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

NTRA_dec2018

More specifically, Millennium Management was the largest shareholder of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA), with a stake worth $47.5 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Millennium Management was Point72 Asset Management, which amassed a stake valued at $38.7 million. Renaissance Technologies, OrbiMed Advisors, and Harvard Management Co were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, key hedge funds have jumped into Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) headfirst. Point72 Asset Management, managed by Steve Cohen, created the biggest position in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA). Point72 Asset Management had $38.7 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Jane Mendillo’s Harvard Management Co also initiated a $15.3 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new NTRA positions are Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management, Efrem Kamen’s Pura Vida Investments, and Brad Farber’s Atika Capital.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) but similarly valued. These stocks are Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG), U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA), Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU), and Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). This group of stocks’ market valuations match NTRA’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
TYG 3 17317 0
SLCA 16 302824 -1
BEDU 10 120386 -3
CROX 27 255232 9
Average 14 173940 1.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 14 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $174 million. That figure was $204 million in NTRA’s case. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) is the least popular one with only 3 bullish hedge fund positions. Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard CROX might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR)Is Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Hedge Funds Are Betting On Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU)Hedge Funds Are Betting On Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS)Should You Buy Cott Corporation (COT)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Bill Ackman, Trian Fund Management, Paul Singer, vTv Therapeutics Inc (VTVT), BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI), CarGurus Inc (CARG), and More 13G Filing: James E. Flynn and Natera Inc. (NTRA) Is Natera Inc (NTRA) A Good Stock To Buy? Hedge Funds Are Betting On Natera Inc (NTRA) Coming Out Of The Long Weekend On A High Note: Natera Inc (NTRA), Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (AGTC), and Columbia Pipeline Group Inc (CPGX) Five Reasons You Need a Day-Trading Mentor 15 Most Important Medical Discoveries of 2018 The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.