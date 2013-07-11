Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on June 27, 2019 at 12:54 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge Funds and other institutional investors have just completed filing their 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing their equity portfolios as of the end of March. At Insider Monkey, we follow nearly 750 active hedge funds and notable investors and by analyzing their 13F filings, we can determine the stocks that they are collectively bullish on. One of their picks is Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI), so let’s take a closer look at the sentiment that surrounds it in the current quarter.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) was in 17 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of March. MMSI investors should be aware of a decrease in support from the world’s most elite money managers of late. There were 18 hedge funds in our database with MMSI holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that MMSI isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

Chuck Royce

We’re going to review the latest hedge fund action surrounding Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

How are hedge funds trading Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 17 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -6% from the fourth quarter of 2018. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards MMSI over the last 15 quarters. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

MMSI_june2019

The largest stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) was held by Perceptive Advisors, which reported holding $65.1 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Partner Fund Management with a $60.4 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Millennium Management, SG Capital Management, and Royce & Associates.

Due to the fact that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has experienced falling interest from the smart money, it’s easy to see that there were a few hedge funds that decided to sell off their entire stakes by the end of the third quarter. It’s worth mentioning that David Lohman’s Diag Capital dumped the biggest stake of the 700 funds monitored by Insider Monkey, valued at about $1.4 million in stock, and Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management was right behind this move, as the fund dumped about $0.3 million worth. These moves are interesting, as total hedge fund interest was cut by 1 funds by the end of the third quarter.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). These stocks are TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE:TCF), Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC), Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI), and Extended Stay America Inc (NASDAQ:STAY). This group of stocks’ market valuations match MMSI’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
TCF 22 245330 -1
SMTC 19 139258 0
GBCI 12 57597 2
STAY 32 522804 0
Average 21.25 241247 0.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 21.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $241 million. That figure was $244 million in MMSI’s case. Extended Stay America Inc (NASDAQ:STAY) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) is the least popular one with only 12 bullish hedge fund positions. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Unfortunately MMSI wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); MMSI investors were disappointed as the stock returned -1.1% during the same time period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About QAD Inc. (QADA)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Central Pacific Financial Corp. (...Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Perficient, Inc. (PRFT)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) Hedge Fund Sentiment Is Stagnant On Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) Is Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) A Good Stock To Buy? Is Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) A Good Stock To Buy? These Four Stocks Are Gaining Ground for Different Reasons Do Hedge Funds and Insiders Love Luminex Corporation (LMNX)? Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI): Hedge Funds Are Bearish and Insiders Are Undecided, What Should You Do? 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.