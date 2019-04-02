Is Mercury General Corporation (MCY) A Good Stock To Buy?

It seems that the masses and most of the financial media hate hedge funds and what they do, but why is this hatred of hedge funds so prominent? At the end of the day, these asset management firms do not gamble the hard-earned money of the people who are on the edge of poverty. Truth be told, most hedge fund managers and other smaller players within this industry are very smart and skilled investors. Of course, they may also make wrong bets in some instances, but no one knows what the future holds and how market participants will react to the bountiful news that floods in each day. The Standard and Poor’s 500 Index returned approximately 20% in the first 9 months of this year (through September 30th). Conversely, hedge funds’ top 20 large-cap stock picks generated a return of 24% during the same 9-month period, with the majority of these stock picks outperforming the broader market benchmark. Coincidence? It might happen to be so, but it is unlikely. Our research covering the last 18 years indicates that hedge funds’ consensus stock picks generate superior risk-adjusted returns. That’s why we believe it isn’t a waste of time to check out hedge fund sentiment before you invest in a stock like Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY).

Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) was in 16 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of June. MCY investors should be aware of an increase in hedge fund sentiment recently. There were 15 hedge funds in our database with MCY positions at the end of the previous quarter. However, overall hedge fund sentiment towards the stock is still bearish in comparison to similarly valued stocks. Our calculations also showed that MCY isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (view the video below).



What have hedge funds been doing with Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY)?

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 7% from the first quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards MCY over the last 16 quarters. With the smart money’s positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) was held by Renaissance Technologies, which reported holding $107.5 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Citadel Investment Group with a $18.5 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included GLG Partners, Prospector Partners, and Millennium Management.

As one would reasonably expect, some big names were leading the bulls’ herd. AQR Capital Management, managed by Cliff Asness, established the most valuable position in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). AQR Capital Management had $6.7 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Michael Gelband’s ExodusPoint Capital also initiated a $0.5 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new MCY positions are David Harding’s Winton Capital Management, Mike Vranos’s Ellington, and Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) but similarly valued. These stocks are Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI), Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO), Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC), and Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH). All of these stocks’ market caps are closest to MCY’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position GBCI 17 63296 5 GO 21 152804 21 MIC 28 203080 4 MEOH 17 118229 -5 Average 20.75 134352 6.25

As you can see these stocks had an average of 20.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $134 million. That figure was $191 million in MCY’s case. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) is the least popular one with only 17 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) is even less popular than GBCI. Hedge funds dodged a bullet by taking a bearish stance towards MCY. Our calculations showed that the top 20 most popular hedge fund stocks returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately MCY wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was very bearish); MCY investors were disappointed as the stock returned -9.6% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in 2019.

