Is Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

Is Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) a healthy stock for your portfolio? The smart money is becoming hopeful. The number of bullish hedge fund positions improved by 4 in recent months. MA was in 88 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of June. There were 84 hedge funds in our database with MA holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Moreover, Mastercard was actually the 16th most popular stock among hedge funds at the end of the second quarter (see the list of 25 most popular stocks among hedge funds).

Let’s take a look at the new hedge fund action surrounding Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Hedge fund activity in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

At Q3’s end, a total of 88 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 5% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 82 hedge funds with a bullish position in MA at the beginning of this year. With hedgies’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Tom Russo’s Gardner Russo & Gardner has the biggest position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA), worth close to $1.7018 billion, corresponding to 12.4% of its total 13F portfolio. Sitting at the No. 2 spot is Charles Akre of Akre Capital Management, with a $1.0474 billion position; the fund has 13.2% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Some other members of the smart money that are bullish consist of Ike Kier and Ilya Zaides’s KG Funds Management, John Kim’s Night Owl Capital Management and Harvard Management Co.

As industrywide interest jumped, key money managers were breaking ground themselves. Harvard Management Co initiated the most valuable position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA). Harvard Management Co had $45.7 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Scott Phillips’s Latimer Light Capital also initiated a $15.6 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new MA positions are John Ku’s Manor Road Capital Partners, Ram Seshan Venkateswaran’s Vernier Capital, and Ben Gambill’s Tiger Eye Capital.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA). These stocks are Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), and The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). This group of stocks’ market values are closest to MA’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position PFE 48 3571801 -3 VZ 48 1366743 1 CSCO 49 2875508 -5 PG 44 7178487 -2

As you can see these stocks had an average of 47.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $3748 million. That figure was $9346 million in MA’s case. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is the least popular one with only 44 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds are fond of this stock in relation to its market cap peers, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio.

