Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Macy’s, Inc. (M) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on April 9, 2019 at 7:57 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

“October lived up to its scary reputation—the S&P 500 falling in the month by the largest amount in the last 40 years, the only worse Octobers being ’08 and the Crash of ’87. For perspective, there have been only 5 occasions in those 40 years when the S&P 500 declined by greater than 20% from peak to trough. Other than the ’87 Crash, all were during recessions. There were 17 other instances, over the same time frame, when the market fell by over 10% but less than 20%. Furthermore, this is the 18th correction of 5% or more since the current bull market started in March ’09. Corrections are the norm. They can be healthy as they often undo market complacency—overbought levels—potentially allowing the market to base and move even higher.” This is how Trapeze Asset Management summarized the recent market moves in its investor letter. We pay attention to what hedge funds are doing in a particular stock before considering a potential investment because it works for us. So let’s take a glance at the smart money sentiment towards one of the stocks hedge funds invest in.

Is Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) a buy right now? Money managers are taking an optimistic view. The number of long hedge fund bets rose by 1 lately. Our calculations also showed that M isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. M was in 30 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. There were 29 hedge funds in our database with M positions at the end of the previous quarter.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since May 2014 through March 12, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 27.5% through March 12, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

John Overdeck of Two Sigma

We’re going to go over the recent hedge fund action surrounding Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M).

How are hedge funds trading Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)?

At Q4’s end, a total of 30 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 3% from the second quarter of 2018. By comparison, 27 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in M a year ago. With hedgies’ sentiment swirling, there exists an “upper tier” of notable hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

M_mar2019

Among these funds, AQR Capital Management held the most valuable stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M), which was worth $512.7 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Two Sigma Advisors which amassed $107.8 million worth of shares. Moreover, Citadel Investment Group, Impala Asset Management, and Arrowstreet Capital were also bullish on Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Now, some big names were breaking ground themselves. Citadel Investment Group, managed by Ken Griffin, initiated the largest position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M). Citadel Investment Group had $66.3 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Gregg Moskowitz’s Interval Partners also initiated a $11.9 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Anthony Joseph Vaccarino’s North Fourth Asset Management, Peter S. Stamos’s Stamos Capital, and John Brandmeyer’s Cognios Capital.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M). We will take a look at AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC), Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP), Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN), and Steris Plc (NYSE:STE). This group of stocks’ market caps match M’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
AGNC 21 407136 6
TAP 28 447339 -3
SGEN 16 3168012 1
STE 22 296557 1
Average 21.75 1079761 1.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 21.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1080 million. That figure was $857 million in M’s case. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) is the least popular one with only 16 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) is more popular among hedge funds though hedge fund sentiment towards the stock is still near its all time lows. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 21.3% through April 8th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 5 percentage points. Unfortunately Macy’s wasn’t in this group. Hedge funds that bet on Macy’s were disappointed as the stock lost 12.5% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks, you should check out the top 15 hedge fund stocks as 12 of these outperformed the market.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On WestRock Company (WRK) ?Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Kansas City Southern (KSU) ?Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) ?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About The Gap Inc. (GPS)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About IDEX Corporation (IEX)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Impala Asset Management’s Performance, AUM, and Holdings Market Movers Today: Akorn, Inc. (AKRX), Akcea Therapeutics Inc (AKCA), Macy’s Inc (M), AutoZone, Inc. (AZO), and More Top 15 Online Shopping Sites in America Macy’s Inc (M): Seems to be No Way Out Says Jim Cramer 10 Best Blue Chip Dividend Stocks in 2017 36 Major Stories Telling What’s Happening in the World of Finance Today 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Visa Inc (V) Ten of the Most Common Addictions
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.