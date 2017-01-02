Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG) A Good Stock To Buy ?

Published on June 10, 2019 at 1:53 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Legendary investors such as Jeffrey Talpins and Seth Klarman earn enormous amounts of money for themselves and their investors by doing in-depth research on small-cap stocks that big brokerage houses don’t publish. Small cap stocks -especially when they are screened well- can generate substantial outperformance versus a boring index fund. That’s why we analyze the activity of those elite funds in these small-cap stocks. In the following paragraphs, we analyze LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) from the perspective of those elite funds.

Is LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) worth your attention right now? Prominent investors are taking a pessimistic view. The number of bullish hedge fund positions fell by 4 recently. Our calculations also showed that lhcg isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter. Even if you aren’t comfortable with shorting stocks, you should at least avoid initiating long positions in our short portfolio.

MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT

We’re going to take a look at the new hedge fund action regarding LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

What have hedge funds been doing with LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 23 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -15% from the fourth quarter of 2018. By comparison, 26 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in LHCG a year ago. With hedgies’ capital changing hands, there exists an “upper tier” of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with LHCG Positions

Among these funds, Millennium Management held the most valuable stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG), which was worth $15.1 million at the end of the first quarter. On the second spot was Governors Lane which amassed $15.1 million worth of shares. Moreover, Arrowgrass Capital Partners, Weiss Asset Management, and Angelo Gordon & Co were also bullish on LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Because LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has experienced declining sentiment from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it’s easy to see that there is a sect of funds that decided to sell off their positions entirely heading into Q3. Intriguingly, Brian Ashford-Russell and Tim Woolley’s Polar Capital dropped the biggest investment of all the hedgies monitored by Insider Monkey, totaling an estimated $19.5 million in stock. Steve Cohen’s fund, Point72 Asset Management, also dumped its stock, about $7.6 million worth. These bearish behaviors are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest dropped by 4 funds heading into Q3.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Echostar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS), Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA), Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR), and Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). All of these stocks’ market caps resemble LHCG’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
SATS 29 410078 -5
SBRA 9 40738 -6
REXR 21 263571 3
COHR 14 201304 -3
Average 18.25 228923 -2.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 18.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $229 million. That figure was $109 million in LHCG’s case. Echostar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) is the least popular one with only 9 bullish hedge fund positions. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on LHCG, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 1.6% during the same time frame and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Western Digital Corporation (WDC)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Entergy Corporation (ETR)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE...Is Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG) A Good Stock To Buy ? Is LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG) A Good Stock To Buy? Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Paulson & Co., Millennium Management, Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO), Clearone Inc (CLRO), Exterran Corp (EXTN), and More 13D Filing: Coliseum Capital and LHC Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) Should You Buy LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG)? Massive Insider Selling at Apple Inc. (AAPL) & LHC Group Inc. (LHCG), Plus 3 Companies with Notable Insider Buying Should You Follow Coliseum Capital And Other Investors Out Of This Stock? 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.