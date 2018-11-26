Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is KeyCorp (KEY) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on June 10, 2019 at 9:36 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

As we already know from media reports and hedge fund investor letters, many hedge funds lost money in fourth quarter, blaming macroeconomic conditions and unpredictable events that hit several sectors, with technology among them. Nevertheless, most investors decided to stick to their bullish theses and recouped their losses by the end of the first quarter. We get to see hedge funds’ thoughts towards the market and individual stocks by aggregating their quarterly portfolio movements and reading their investor letters. In this article, we will particularly take a look at what hedge funds think about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Is KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) the right pick for your portfolio? Hedge funds are getting less bullish. The number of long hedge fund positions went down by 1 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that KEY isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

At the moment there are dozens of gauges shareholders have at their disposal to analyze publicly traded companies. Two of the less utilized gauges are hedge fund and insider trading activity. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the top money managers can beat the S&P 500 by a solid margin (see the details here).

Matthew Lindenbaum Basswood Capital

Let’s take a gander at the key hedge fund action encompassing KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

What does the smart money think about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 32 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -3% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 41 hedge funds with a bullish position in KEY a year ago. With hedgies’ sentiment swirling, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

KEY_jun2019

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group has the biggest position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), worth close to $151.2 million, accounting for 0.1% of its total 13F portfolio. Sitting at the No. 2 spot is Pzena Investment Management, managed by Richard S. Pzena, which holds a $110 million position; 0.6% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Other members of the smart money that hold long positions include Israel Englander’s Millennium Management, Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital and Matthew Lindenbaum’s Basswood Capital.

Because KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has witnessed declining sentiment from the aggregate hedge fund industry, we can see that there lies a certain “tier” of money managers who sold off their full holdings by the end of the third quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Lee Ainslie’s Maverick Capital dropped the biggest position of all the hedgies monitored by Insider Monkey, worth close to $9.9 million in stock, and Anand Parekh’s Alyeska Investment Group was right behind this move, as the fund dumped about $9.7 million worth. These bearish behaviors are important to note, as aggregate hedge fund interest was cut by 1 funds by the end of the third quarter.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). We will take a look at SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM), BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN), Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA), and Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH). All of these stocks’ market caps are similar to KEY’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
SKM 6 73101 0
BMRN 41 1908601 4
MGA 27 523999 5
MTCH 24 573647 0
Average 24.5 769837 2.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 24.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $770 million. That figure was $497 million in KEY’s case. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) is the least popular one with only 6 bullish hedge fund positions. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on KEY as the stock returned 4.6% during the same period and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Entergy Corporation (ETR)Is Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Western Digital Corporation (WDC)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About KeyCorp (KEY) 3 Stocks Billionaire Ken Griffin Bought in Q3 (and 2 He Dumped) Here is What Hedge Funds Think About KeyCorp (KEY) Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Stanley Druckenmiller, David Tepper, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNST), BIOLASE Inc (BIOL), Novocure Ltd (NVCR), and a Lot More 33 Fresh Stories To Inform You About The Financial Markets Today 5 Companies You Didn’t Know Were Run By Women Is KeyCorp (KEY) A Good Stock For Your Portfolio? 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.