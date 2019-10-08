Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on October 20, 2019 at 6:46 pm by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The 700+ hedge funds and famous money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the second quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of June 28. We went through these filings, fixed typos and other more significant errors and identified the changes in hedge fund portfolios. Our extensive review of these public filings is finally over, so this article is set to reveal the smart money sentiment towards Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Is Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) a cheap investment today? Prominent investors are in a pessimistic mood. The number of bullish hedge fund bets went down by 4 lately. Our calculations also showed that IRM isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 25.8% year to date (through May 30th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

IRM_oct2019

Unlike this former hedge fund manager who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let’s analyze the recent hedge fund action surrounding Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

What have hedge funds been doing with Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)?

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -22% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in IRM over the last 16 quarters. With the smart money’s positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

GOTHAM ASSET MANAGEMENT

The largest stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) was held by Two Sigma Advisors, which reported holding $15.1 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Citadel Investment Group with a $14.1 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included PEAK6 Capital Management, Adage Capital Management, and Millennium Management.

Due to the fact that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has experienced a decline in interest from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, logic holds that there were a few hedgies who were dropping their entire stakes in the second quarter. Interestingly, Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP sold off the largest investment of the “upper crust” of funds tracked by Insider Monkey, valued at about $3.6 million in stock. Renaissance Technologies, also sold off its stock, about $3.2 million worth. These moves are interesting, as total hedge fund interest dropped by 4 funds in the second quarter.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) but similarly valued. These stocks are Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL), Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA), AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC), and Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND). All of these stocks’ market caps resemble IRM’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
KL 21 346566 -4
SNA 25 567704 0
AGNC 23 80577 8
BYND 16 67057 16
Average 21.25 265476 5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 21.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $265 million. That figure was $39 million in IRM’s case. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) is the least popular one with only 16 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) is even less popular than BYND. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on IRM, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 5.4% during the third quarter and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
The J.M. Smucker Company (SJM: Hedge Funds In Wait-and-See ModeHedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Evergy, Inc. (EVRG)Hedge Funds Are Selling UDR, Inc. (UDR)These Hedge Funds Are Dumping W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW)Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About CNH Industrial NV (CNHI)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) ? Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM): Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up 5 Ultra High Dividend Stocks Hedge Funds Are Piling On Should You Buy Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)? Can The Top 10 S&P 500 Dividend Growers Continue Their Rapid Dividend Growth? JPMorgan’s Top Dividend Stocks for 2016, Part 4 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.