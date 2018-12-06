Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) A Good Stock To Buy ?

Published on June 29, 2019 at 7:18 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

A whopping number of 13F filings filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been processed by Insider Monkey so that individual investors can look at the overall hedge fund sentiment towards the stocks included in their watchlists. These freshly-submitted public filings disclose money managers’ equity positions as of the end of the three-month period that ended March 31, so let’s proceed with the discussion of the hedge fund sentiment on IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP).

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) was in 13 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of March. IPGP investors should pay attention to a decrease in support from the world’s most elite money managers of late. There were 16 hedge funds in our database with IPGP positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that IPGP isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 30.9% through May 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund action surrounding IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP).

How have hedgies been trading IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -19% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 16 hedge funds with a bullish position in IPGP a year ago. With hedge funds’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an “upper tier” of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

IPGP_jun2019

More specifically, Two Sigma Advisors was the largest shareholder of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP), with a stake worth $42.3 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Two Sigma Advisors was Royce & Associates, which amassed a stake valued at $31.5 million. Fisher Asset Management, Balyasny Asset Management, and Highbridge Capital Management were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Because IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has experienced declining sentiment from the smart money, it’s easy to see that there lies a certain “tier” of hedge funds who sold off their entire stakes in the third quarter. At the top of the heap, Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies sold off the biggest stake of the 700 funds tracked by Insider Monkey, valued at about $32.1 million in call options, and Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management was right behind this move, as the fund dropped about $3.5 million worth. These transactions are interesting, as total hedge fund interest fell by 3 funds in the third quarter.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). These stocks are Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA), Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY), SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC), and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH). This group of stocks’ market valuations are closest to IPGP’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
FWONA 21 321009 2
ETSY 39 1202165 0
SEIC 24 334310 -1
ATH 35 1311162 -8
Average 29.75 792162 -1.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 29.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $792 million. That figure was $120 million in IPGP’s case. Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) is the least popular one with only 21 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) is even less popular than FWONA. Hedge funds dodged a bullet by taking a bearish stance towards IPGP. Our calculations showed that the top 20 most popular hedge fund stocks returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Unfortunately IPGP wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was very bearish); IPGP investors were disappointed as the stock returned -7.3% during the same time frame and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in the second quarter.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group...How Microsoft Corporation and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Ring Energy Inc (REI)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Halcon Resources Corp (HK)How Alphabet Inc and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2How Amazon.com Inc and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) ? Is IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Market Movers Today: VF Corp (VFC), MuleSoft (MULE), United States Steel Corporation (X), Apricus Biosciences Inc (APRI), and More Is IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) A Good Stock To Buy? Here is What Hedge Funds Think About IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) Soars Over 13% On Solid Q2 Results, Q3 Outlook: Hedge Funds Wary Odey Asset Management’s Top Buys Amid Portfolio Slashing ~ Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Hewlett-Packard Company (HPQ), IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.