Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) A Good Stock To Buy ?

Published on October 15, 2019 at 11:01 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The market has been volatile in the last few months as the Federal Reserve continued its rate cuts and uncertainty looms over trade negotiations with China. Small cap stocks have been hit hard as a result, as the Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) has underperformed the larger S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 10 percentage points over the last 12 months. SEC filings and hedge fund investor letters indicate that the smart money seems to be paring back their overall long exposure since summer months, though some funds increased their exposure dramatically at the end of Q2 and the beginning of Q3. In this article, we analyze what the smart money thinks of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) and find out how it is affected by hedge funds’ moves.

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) has experienced a decrease in support from the world’s most elite money managers in recent months. Our calculations also showed that HUBB isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (view the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter. Even if you aren’t comfortable with shorting stocks, you should at least avoid initiating long positions in our short portfolio.

Clint Carlson, Carlson Capital

Unlike some fund managers who are betting on Dow reaching 40000 in a year, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let’s take a look at the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

What does smart money think about Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)?

At Q2’s end, a total of 18 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -14% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 22 hedge funds with a bullish position in HUBB a year ago. With the smart money’s sentiment swirling, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

HUBB_oct2019

The largest stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) was held by Royce & Associates, which reported holding $104.2 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Impax Asset Management with a $87.8 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Arrowstreet Capital, Carlson Capital, and Renaissance Technologies.

Since Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) has faced falling interest from hedge fund managers, it’s safe to say that there were a few fund managers that elected to cut their entire stakes by the end of the second quarter. Interestingly, Robert Polak’s Anchor Bolt Capital dropped the largest stake of the “upper crust” of funds tracked by Insider Monkey, totaling close to $10.6 million in stock, and Gregg Moskowitz’s Interval Partners was right behind this move, as the fund dropped about $8.9 million worth. These transactions are interesting, as aggregate hedge fund interest dropped by 3 funds by the end of the second quarter.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB). These stocks are Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD), bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE), First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR), and PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH). All of these stocks’ market caps match HUBB’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
WWD 28 353160 8
BLUE 22 155991 -3
FSLR 24 372192 1
PVH 32 1066193 1
Average 26.5 486884 1.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 26.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $487 million. That figure was $345 million in HUBB’s case. PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) is the least popular one with only 22 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) is even less popular than BLUE. Hedge funds dodged a bullet by taking a bearish stance towards HUBB. Our calculations showed that the top 20 most popular hedge fund stocks returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately HUBB wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was very bearish); HUBB investors were disappointed as the stock returned 1.4% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in 2019.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)Were Hedge Funds Right About Tuning Out Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)?Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About CGI Inc. (GIB) AnymoreHedge Funds Are Selling Halliburton Company (HAL)Hedge Funds Are Deserting KeyCorp (KEY) SlowlyRockwell Automation Inc. (ROK): Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) ? Is Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) A Good Stock To Buy? Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.