Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

Published on October 9, 2019 at 4:33 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Investing in hedge funds can bring large profits, but it’s not for everybody, since hedge funds are available only for high-net-worth individuals. They generate significant returns for investors to justify their large fees and they allocate a lot of time and employ complex research processes to determine the best stocks to invest in. A particularly interesting group of stocks that hedge funds like is the small-caps. The huge amount of capital does not allow hedge funds to invest a lot in small-caps, but our research showed that their most popular small-cap ideas are less efficiently priced and generate stronger returns than their large- and mega-cap picks and the broader market. That is why we pay special attention to the hedge fund activity in the small-cap space. Nevertheless, it is also possible to find underpriced large-cap stocks by following the hedge funds’ moves.

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares haven’t seen a lot of action during the second quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 56 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. Our calculations also showed that Honeywell isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren’t the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds’ perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That’s why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM), Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM), and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to gather more data points.
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

Lee Ainslie MAVERICK CAPITAL

Unlike some fund managers who are betting on Dow reaching 40000 in a year, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let’s go over the fresh hedge fund action encompassing Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

How have hedgies been trading Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)?

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 56 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 0% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 49 hedge funds with a bullish position in HON a year ago. With hedge funds’ sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

HON_oct2019

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, D E Shaw, managed by D. E. Shaw, holds the biggest position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). D E Shaw has a $381.9 million position in the stock, comprising 0.5% of its 13F portfolio. The second most bullish fund manager is AQR Capital Management, managed by Cliff Asness, which holds a $371.2 million position; the fund has 0.4% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Remaining professional money managers with similar optimism contain Phill Gross and Robert Atchinson’s Adage Capital Management, Mario Gabelli’s GAMCO Investors and John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors.

Seeing as Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has witnessed bearish sentiment from hedge fund managers, it’s easy to see that there was a specific group of hedge funds that elected to cut their positions entirely last quarter. Intriguingly, Dmitry Balyasny’s Balyasny Asset Management cut the largest stake of all the hedgies followed by Insider Monkey, valued at about $80.4 million in stock, and Bain Capital’s Brookside Capital was right behind this move, as the fund dumped about $44 million worth. These transactions are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) but similarly valued. These stocks are International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM), Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM), Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO), and Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). This group of stocks’ market values resemble HON’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
IBM 45 2040684 -1
PM 39 3794819 -4
NVO 17 2402080 -8
UNP 64 5598478 10
Average 41.25 3459015 -0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 41.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $3459 million. That figure was $2477 million in HON’s case. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) is the least popular one with only 17 bullish hedge fund positions. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately HON wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on HON were disappointed as the stock returned -2.6% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Were Hedge Funds Right About Abandoning Abbott Laboratories (ABT)?Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About ABB Ltd (ABB) AnymoreWere Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Chevron Corporation (CVX)?Hedge Funds Are Crazy About PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)Were Hedge Funds Right About Snapping Up AbbVie Inc (ABBV)?Is Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) A Good Buy According To Hedge Funds?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Were Hedge Funds Right About Snapping Up Honeywell International Inc. (HON)? Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Dover Corp (DOV), DowDuPont Inc (DWDP), Honeywell International Inc. (HON): Key Points from Third Point’s Q3 Letter Dover Corp (DOV), DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) & More: Billionaire Dan Loeb’s Third Point Q3 Letter and Portfolio Updates Honeywell International Inc. (HON): Why Dan Loeb’s $20 Billion Spinoff Proposal May Be Far-Fetched Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Beats General Electric Company (GE) On The Following 4 Points 10 Biggest Companies That Offer Pensions 15 Wealthiest Families in the World vs. First Generation Ultra Billionaires 5 Makeup Companies that Don’t Test on Animals
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.