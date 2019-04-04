Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on April 20, 2019 at 7:13 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

A market correction in the fourth quarter, spurred by a number of global macroeconomic concerns and rising interest rates ended up having a negative impact on the markets and many hedge funds as a result. The stocks of smaller companies were especially hard hit during this time as investors fled to investments seen as being safer. This is evident in the fact that the Russell 2000 ETF underperformed the S&P 500 ETF by nearly 7 percentage points during the fourth quarter. We also received indications that hedge funds were trimming their positions amid the market volatility and uncertainty, and given their greater inclination towards smaller cap stocks than other investors, it follows that a stronger sell-off occurred in those stocks. Let’s study the hedge fund sentiment to see how those concerns affected their ownership of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) during the quarter.

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) has experienced a decrease in hedge fund interest recently. Our calculations also showed that HDS isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 20.7% year to date (through March 12th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Barry Rosenstein JANA PARTNERS

Let’s review the key hedge fund action surrounding HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Hedge fund activity in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 31 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -18% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards HDS over the last 14 quarters. With the smart money’s positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

HDS

The largest stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) was held by JANA Partners, which reported holding $202.6 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Iridian Asset Management with a $154.6 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included OZ Management, GLG Partners, and D E Shaw.

Due to the fact that HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) has faced a decline in interest from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it’s safe to say that there exists a select few money managers who sold off their positions entirely by the end of the third quarter. Intriguingly, Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital said goodbye to the largest stake of the “upper crust” of funds tracked by Insider Monkey, valued at about $68.6 million in stock, and Robert Pohly’s Samlyn Capital was right behind this move, as the fund dropped about $28.9 million worth. These transactions are interesting, as total hedge fund interest was cut by 7 funds by the end of the third quarter.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) but similarly valued. These stocks are Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX), Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC), News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA), and RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG). All of these stocks’ market caps resemble HDS’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
CGNX 13 261357 0
ARCC 26 236492 1
NWSA 23 559183 -7
RNG 48 988782 6
Average 27.5 511454 0

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 27.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $511 million. That figure was $1053 million in HDS’s case. RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) is the least popular one with only 13 bullish hedge fund positions. HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that the top 15 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 21.3% year-to-date through April 8th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 5 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on HDS, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 18% and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Do Hedge Funds Love MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)?Do Hedge Funds Love ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR)?5 Ways The Smart Money is Playing the Billion Dollar Satellite Internet Trend...Do Hedge Funds Love Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)?Is Liberty Media Corporation (FWONA) A Good Stock To Buy?Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Western Gas Partners, LP (WES)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Seth Klarman, John Paulson, Ray Dalio, Elliott Management, Starboard Value, HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS), CBAK Energy Technology Inc (CBAT), and a lot More Hedge Funds Are Crazy About HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Daniel Loeb, Jim Chanos, HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS), Sonic Co. (SONC), Fred’s, Inc. (FRED), and More 3 Surprising Stocks That Billionaires We’re Buying Up for 2018 Billionaire Barry Rosenstein’s Top Q4 Moves: Alphabet (GOOG), Bristol-Myers (BMY), More HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS): JANA Partners Cuts Position By 40% Is HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) Worthy Of Your Portfolio? 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Visa Inc (V)
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.