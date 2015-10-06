Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on November 7, 2019 at 3:06 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. Insider Monkey finished processing more than 730 13F filings submitted by hedge funds and prominent investors. These filings show these funds’ portfolio positions as of June 28th, 2019. In this article we are going to take a look at smart money sentiment towards Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL).

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) investors should pay attention to a decrease in support from the world’s most elite money managers lately. GHL was in 11 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. There were 15 hedge funds in our database with GHL positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that GHL isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 25.7% through September 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Bill Miller

In addition to following the biggest hedge funds for investment ideas, we also share stock pitches from conferences, investor letters and other sources  like this one where the fund manager is talking about two under the radar 1000% return potential stocks: first one in internet infrastructure and the second in the heart of advertising market. We use hedge fund buy/sell signals to determine whether to conduct in-depth analysis of these stock ideas which take days. Let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund action surrounding Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL).

What have hedge funds been doing with Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -27% from the first quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards GHL over the last 16 quarters. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with GHL Positions

More specifically, Fisher Asset Management was the largest shareholder of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL), with a stake worth $7.3 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Fisher Asset Management was Citadel Investment Group, which amassed a stake valued at $2.4 million. Renaissance Technologies, Ancora Advisors, and Miller Value Partners were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Seeing as Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) has witnessed bearish sentiment from the aggregate hedge fund industry, we can see that there were a few hedgies that elected to cut their positions entirely last quarter. Interestingly, Dmitry Balyasny’s Balyasny Asset Management said goodbye to the biggest investment of the 750 funds followed by Insider Monkey, worth an estimated $2.3 million in stock. Mark Travis’s fund, Intrepid Capital Management, also said goodbye to its stock, about $2.3 million worth. These bearish behaviors are interesting, as total hedge fund interest was cut by 4 funds last quarter.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC), Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY), Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG), and Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). This group of stocks’ market values are closest to GHL’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
PLPC 5 30712 -2
CNTY 10 60108 4
CBMG 1 11123 -1
FRBK 6 4889 0
Average 5.5 26708 0.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 5.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $27 million. That figure was $16 million in GHL’s case. Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) is the least popular one with only 1 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately GHL wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on GHL were disappointed as the stock returned -3.1% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market in Q3.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Were Hedge Funds Right About Snapping Up HCI Group, Inc. (HCI)?Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping ProQR Therapeutics NV (PRQR)?Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR)?...Is Timkensteel Corporation (TMST) A Good Stock To Buy?Franklin Financial Network Inc (FSB): Hedge Fund Sentiment Unchanged

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Anthony Scaramucci, Kyle Bass, PBF Energy Inc (PBF), Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF), and More Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Do Hedge Funds Love Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL)? Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Carl Icahn, Anthony Scaramucci, Crispin Odey, Toscafund Asset Management, Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (RRTS), Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (CKPT), and More Is Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) A Good Stock To Buy? Hedge Funds Are Selling Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) 25 Largest Hedge Funds In 2019 and Their Surprising Top Stock Pick 8 Free Dating Websites In The U.S 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.