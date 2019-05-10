Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is GNC Holdings Inc (GNC) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on June 28, 2019 at 7:55 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge funds are not perfect. They have their bad picks just like everyone else. Facebook, a stock hedge funds have loved dearly, lost nearly 40% of its value at one point in 2018. Although hedge funds are not perfect, their consensus picks do deliver solid returns, however. Our data show the top 20 S&P 500 stocks among hedge funds beat the S&P 500 Index by more than 6 percentage points so far in 2019. Because hedge funds have a lot of resources and their consensus picks do well, we pay attention to what they think. In this article, we analyze what the elite funds think of GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC).

Hedge fund interest in GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. At the end of this article we will also compare GNC to other stocks including Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG), Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND), and LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) to get a better sense of its popularity.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 25.8% year to date (through May 30th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Parag Vora - HG Vora Capital

Let’s review the fresh hedge fund action surrounding GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC).

How are hedge funds trading GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 0% from the fourth quarter of 2018. By comparison, 17 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in GNC a year ago. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

GNC_june2019

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Parag Vora’s HG Vora Capital Management has the biggest position in GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC), worth close to $13.7 million, amounting to 1% of its total 13F portfolio. The second most bullish fund manager is Douglas Dethy of DC Capital Partners, with a $4.1 million position; 3% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Other peers that are bullish contain Himanshu H. Shah’s Shah Capital Management, D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw and Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies.

Due to the fact that GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) has faced bearish sentiment from the smart money, it’s safe to say that there is a sect of hedgies who sold off their full holdings in the third quarter. Intriguingly, Glenn Russell Dubin’s Highbridge Capital Management cut the biggest position of the 700 funds followed by Insider Monkey, valued at close to $7.2 million in stock. Noam Gottesman’s fund, GLG Partners, also dropped its stock, about $0.8 million worth. These bearish behaviors are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG), Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND), LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB), and Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). This group of stocks’ market values match GNC’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
BWFG 5 47956 0
LAND 3 2192 0
LCNB 2 9415 -1
NGS 7 20491 0
Average 4.25 20014 -0.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 4.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $20 million. That figure was $27 million in GNC’s case. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) is the least popular one with only 2 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Unfortunately GNC wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on GNC were disappointed as the stock returned -45.8% during the same period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About New Gold Inc. (NGD)Is J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Timkensteel Corp (TMST)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Tower International Inc (TOWR)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Do Hedge Funds Love GNC Holdings Inc (GNC)? Shah Capital Unloads GNC Holdings Inc (GNC), Buys Rival Vitamin Shoppe Inc (VSI) Instead Here’s What You Should Know About The Finance World Today Interim CEO of Struggling Nutritional Supplements Retailer Buys Nearly $5 Million Worth of Stock, Plus Other Insider Trading Hedge Funds Are Selling GNC Holdings Inc (GNC) Again GNC Deal Could Be In Jeopardy, Genocea Taming Herpes, Opexa Not Taming MS, Plus The Latest on Theravance Here’s Why Investors Are Watching Sangamo Biosciences, GNC Holdings, and Three Other Stocks Today 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.