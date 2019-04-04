Is Globant SA (GLOB) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, therefore imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, smart money investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always available for the general crowd. This doesn’t mean that they don’t have occasional colossal losses; they do (like Peltz’s recent General Electric losses). However, it is still a good idea to keep an eye on hedge fund activity. With this in mind, as the current round of 13F filings has just ended, let’s examine the smart money sentiment towards Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB).

Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) investors should pay attention to a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money recently. GLOB was in 14 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. There were 20 hedge funds in our database with GLOB positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that GLOB isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (view the video below).



How have hedgies been trading Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)?

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -30% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 19 hedge funds with a bullish position in GLOB a year ago. With hedgies’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

More specifically, Driehaus Capital was the largest shareholder of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB), with a stake worth $26.1 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Driehaus Capital was GLG Partners, which amassed a stake valued at $14.8 million. Gotham Asset Management, Sloane Robinson Investment Management, and PEAK6 Capital Management were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Because Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) has faced declining sentiment from hedge fund managers, it’s easy to see that there exists a select few hedge funds that decided to sell off their entire stakes last quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Ben Levine, Andrew Manuel and Stefan Renold’s LMR Partners dropped the biggest position of all the hedgies tracked by Insider Monkey, totaling close to $4.6 million in stock, and Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies was right behind this move, as the fund said goodbye to about $3.4 million worth. These moves are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest was cut by 6 funds last quarter.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) but similarly valued. We will take a look at F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB), Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG), United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI), and NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR). This group of stocks’ market valuations resemble GLOB’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position FNB 19 85551 -4 RIG 31 494387 -6 UBSI 14 26711 6 NCR 24 263623 2 Average 22 217568 -0.5

As you can see these stocks had an average of 22 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $218 million. That figure was $63 million in GLOB’s case. Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) is the least popular one with only 14 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) is even less popular than UBSI. Hedge funds dodged a bullet by taking a bearish stance towards GLOB. Our calculations showed that the top 20 most popular hedge fund stocks returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately GLOB wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was very bearish); GLOB investors were disappointed as the stock returned -9.4% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in 2019.

