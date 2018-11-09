Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (FOMX) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on December 16, 2018 at 10:16 pm by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Many investors, including Paul Tudor Jones or Stan Druckenmiller, have been saying for a while now that the current market is overvalued due to a low interest rate environment that leads to companies swapping their equity for debt and focusing mostly on short-term performance such as beating the quarterly earnings estimates. In the fourth quarter, many investors lost money due to unpredictable events such as the sudden increase in long-term interest rates and unintended consequences of the trade war with China. Nevertheless, many of the stocks that tanked in the third quarter still sport strong fundamentals and their decline was more related to the general market sentiment rather than their individual performance and hedge funds kept their bullish stance. In this article we will find out how hedge fund sentiment to Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) changed recently.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) has seen an increase in enthusiasm from smart money of late. Our calculations also showed that FOMX isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In today’s marketplace there are a lot of gauges stock market investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. Two of the less utilized gauges are hedge fund and insider trading activity. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the elite fund managers can outclass the market by a solid amount (see the details here).

Samuel Isaly - Orbimed Advisors

Let’s take a glance at the recent hedge fund action surrounding Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX).

Hedge fund activity in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX)

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 19 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 27% from the second quarter of 2018. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards FOMX over the last 13 quarters. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

FOMX_dec2018

Among these funds, OrbiMed Advisors held the most valuable stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX), which was worth $29.8 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Great Point Partners which amassed $23.1 million worth of shares. Moreover, Perceptive Advisors, Point72 Asset Management, and Millennium Management were also bullish on Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As one would reasonably expect, key money managers were leading the bulls’ herd. Point72 Asset Management, managed by Steve Cohen, assembled the most outsized position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX). Point72 Asset Management had $6.6 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Michael Castor’s Sio Capital also made a $4.4 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with brand new FOMX positions are Ori Hershkovitz’s Nexthera Capital, Jonathan Auerbach’s Hound Partners, and Louis Bacon’s Moore Global Investments.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NRO), Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB), Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEMKT:BRG), and DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI). All of these stocks’ market caps are similar to FOMX’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
NRO 3 525 2
CLUB 12 110798 0
BRG 5 14011 -2
DZSI 2 2428 0
Average 5.5 31941 0

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 5.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $32 million. That figure was $120 million in FOMX’s case. Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) is the least popular one with only 2 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds are fond of this stock in relation to its market cap peers, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO) A Good Stock To Buy?Central Garden & Pet Co (CENT)Hedge Funds Are Snapping UpIs Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Are Betting On Colfax Corporation (CFX)Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL): Are Hedge Funds Right...Do Hedge Funds Love Magellan Health Inc (MGLN)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Perceptive Advisors and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 15 Penny Stocks Poised To Explode According To Hedge Funds 13G Filing: Great Point Partners and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (FOMX) What is Going on With Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (FOMX)? Is Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (FOMX) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) Stock: Great Point Partners Boosts its Stake to 7.57% Here Is Why Investors Are Pushing Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (FOMX) Higher Today 11 Countries With The Worst Modern Music In The World The Top 5 Robo Advisor Apps of 2018 Five Reasons You Need a Day-Trading Mentor
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.