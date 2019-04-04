Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Equity Commonwealth (EQC) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on October 23, 2019 at 8:18 pm by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 700 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in these filings, which are based on their June 28 holdings, data that is available nowhere else. Should you consider Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) for your portfolio? We’ll look to this invaluable collective wisdom for the answer.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was in 20 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of June. EQC has experienced a decrease in support from the world’s most elite money managers of late. There were 21 hedge funds in our database with EQC holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that EQC isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (view the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are many signals market participants employ to value stocks. A pair of the less utilized signals are hedge fund and insider trading interest. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the elite fund managers can outclass the broader indices by a solid margin (see the details here).

EQC_oct2019

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let’s go over the fresh hedge fund action regarding Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

How have hedgies been trading Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 20 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -5% from the first quarter of 2019. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in EQC over the last 16 quarters. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Jeffrey Bronchick - Cove Street Capital

More specifically, Renaissance Technologies was the largest shareholder of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC), with a stake worth $54.2 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Renaissance Technologies was Hudson Way Capital Management, which amassed a stake valued at $31 million. Arrowstreet Capital, D E Shaw, and Cove Street Capital were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Due to the fact that Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has witnessed declining sentiment from the aggregate hedge fund industry, it’s easy to see that there was a specific group of hedge funds that elected to cut their full holdings in the second quarter. At the top of the heap, Michael Gelband’s ExodusPoint Capital said goodbye to the biggest position of all the hedgies followed by Insider Monkey, totaling close to $0.7 million in stock. Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s fund, Marshall Wace LLP, also said goodbye to its stock, about $0.7 million worth. These moves are important to note, as aggregate hedge fund interest was cut by 1 funds in the second quarter.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA), Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG), Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP), and MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). This group of stocks’ market caps match EQC’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
CPA 16 277754 2
PAG 17 61220 -1
PAGP 17 307082 1
MTZ 28 452832 0
Average 19.5 274722 0.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 19.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $275 million. That figure was $197 million in EQC’s case. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) is the least popular one with only 16 bullish hedge fund positions. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on EQC, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 5.3% during the third quarter and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bruker Corporation (BRKR)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Aqua America Inc (WTR)DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Is Genpact Limited (G) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bright Horizons Family Solutions...Aramark (ARMK): Hedge Funds Are In A Wait-and-See Mode

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Is Equity Commonwealth (EQC) A Good Stock To Buy ? Hedge Funds Are Selling Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Hawk Ridge Partners’ Return, AUM, and Holdings Is Equity Commonwealth (EQC) A Good Stock To Buy? Did Atalan Capital’s Bets on Equity Commonwealth (EQC), Ball Corporation (BLL) & Two Other Companies Pay Off? QVT Financial Reduces Exposure to Healthcare Going Into 2016; Here Are Its Top Stock Picks 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.