Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

Published on October 15, 2019 at 12:16 pm by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

A whopping number of 13F filings filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been processed by Insider Monkey so that individual investors can look at the overall hedge fund sentiment towards the stocks included in their watchlists. These freshly-submitted public filings disclose money managers’ equity positions as of the end of the three-month period that ended June 28, so let’s proceed with the discussion of the hedge fund sentiment on Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL).

Is Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) a buy, sell, or hold? The smart money is getting more bullish. The number of long hedge fund bets advanced by 2 lately. Our calculations also showed that ENBL isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

To most shareholders, hedge funds are assumed to be unimportant, old investment tools of the past. While there are greater than 8000 funds in operation at the moment, Our experts hone in on the moguls of this club, around 750 funds. It is estimated that this group of investors preside over the lion’s share of the smart money’s total asset base, and by shadowing their unrivaled picks, Insider Monkey has formulated several investment strategies that have historically outrun the market. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy outstripped the S&P 500 index by around 5 percentage points per annum since its inception in May 2014. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 25.7% since February 2017 (through September 30th) even though the market was up more than 33% during the same period. We just shared a list of 10 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

ENBL_oct2019

Unlike some fund managers who are betting on Dow reaching 40000 in a year, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We’re going to take a glance at the key hedge fund action encompassing Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL).

What have hedge funds been doing with Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 7 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 40% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 3 hedge funds with a bullish position in ENBL a year ago. With hedgies’ sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

Matthew Hulsizer PEAK6 Capital

More specifically, Zimmer Partners was the largest shareholder of Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL), with a stake worth $16.9 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Zimmer Partners was Perella Weinberg Partners, which amassed a stake valued at $11.4 million. Arrowstreet Capital, Segantii Capital, and Citadel Investment Group were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, key hedge funds were leading the bulls’ herd. Perella Weinberg Partners, created the most valuable position in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL). Perella Weinberg Partners had $11.4 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management also initiated a $0.5 million position during the quarter.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL), KT Corporation (NYSE:KT), Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT), and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN). This group of stocks’ market caps are similar to ENBL’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
TPL 16 1515971 5
KT 19 320612 0
ADPT 38 3181443 38
AQN 9 63964 -3
Average 20.5 1270498 10

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 20.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1270 million. That figure was $40 million in ENBL’s case. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) is the least popular one with only 9 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) is even less popular than AQN. Hedge funds dodged a bullet by taking a bearish stance towards ENBL. Our calculations showed that the top 20 most popular hedge fund stocks returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately ENBL wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was very bearish); ENBL investors were disappointed as the stock returned -9.9% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in 2019.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About CGI Inc. (GIB) AnymoreHedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)Hedge Funds Are Selling Halliburton Company (HAL)Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK): Hedge Funds Are Snapping UpWere Hedge Funds Right About Tuning Out Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)?Hedge Funds Are Deserting KeyCorp (KEY) Slowly

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Why Facebook, Alphabet, Enable Midstream Partners, and Two Other Stocks Are in Spotlight What Do Hedge Funds Think of Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL)? 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.