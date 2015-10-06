Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on December 18, 2018 at 10:24 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge funds and large money managers usually invest with a focus on the long-term horizon and, therefore, short-lived dips on the charts, usually don’t make them change their opinion towards a company. This time it may be different. During the first 6 weeks of the fourth quarter we observed increased volatility and small-cap stocks underperformed the market. Hedge fund investor letters indicated that they are cutting their overall exposure, closing out some position and doubling down on others. Let’s take a look at the hedge fund sentiment towards Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to find out whether it was one of their high conviction long-term ideas.

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) shares haven’t seen a lot of action during the third quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 17 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2018. At the end of this article we will also compare EDIT to other stocks including First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE), Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX), and Royce Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RVT) to get a better sense of its popularity.

According to most traders, hedge funds are assumed to be underperforming, outdated financial tools of yesteryear. While there are over 8,000 funds in operation at present, Our researchers look at the leaders of this club, around 700 funds. Most estimates calculate that this group of people watch over the majority of the hedge fund industry’s total asset base, and by monitoring their matchless equity investments, Insider Monkey has brought to light a few investment strategies that have historically surpassed the market. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy defeated the S&P 500 index by 6 percentage points a year since its inception in May 2014 through early November 2018. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 24% since February 2017 (through December 3rd) even though the market was up nearly 23% during the same period. We just shared a list of 11 short targets in our latest quarterly update.

James Flynn Deerfield Management

Let’s take a look at the fresh hedge fund action encompassing Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT).

What have hedge funds been doing with Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 17 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, no change from the second quarter of 2018. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in EDIT over the last 13 quarters. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

EDIT_dec2018

Among these funds, Deerfield Management held the most valuable stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT), which was worth $36.9 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Viking Global which amassed $29.6 million worth of shares. Moreover, D E Shaw, Casdin Capital, and Valiant Capital were also bullish on Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Due to the fact that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) has faced a decline in interest from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it’s easy to see that there exists a select few fund managers that elected to cut their entire stakes in the third quarter. Interestingly, Dmitry Balyasny’s Balyasny Asset Management said goodbye to the biggest position of the 700 funds watched by Insider Monkey, worth close to $0.4 million in stock. Noam Gottesman’s fund, GLG Partners, also dumped its stock, about $0.3 million worth. These transactions are important to note, as aggregate hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) but similarly valued. We will take a look at First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE), Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX), Royce Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RVT), and S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA). This group of stocks’ market caps are similar to EDIT’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
BUSE 14 52759 1
MRTX 24 661199 5
RVT 2 13939 -1
STBA 6 3591 -1
Average 11.5 182872 1

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 11.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $183 million. That figure was $148 million in EDIT’s case. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Royce Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RVT) is the least popular one with only 2 bullish hedge fund positions. Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard MRTX might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) A Good Stock To Buy?Should You Buy The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO)?Is Ferro Corporation (FOE) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Hedge Funds Are Selling EnerSys (ENS)Should You Buy Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX)?Should You Buy The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Top Performing Investor Adds Editas Medicine (EDIT), Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (SNNA) to Its Portfolio 3 Small-Cap Biotech Stocks That Could be Poised to Explode 13D Filing: Polaris Venture Partners VI, L.P. and Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) 10 Most Interesting Companies In The World Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) 13G Filing: Deerfield Management Reveals 5% Stake in Newly-Public Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT) 13G Filing: Viking Global and Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT) 11 Countries With The Worst Modern Music In The World The Top 5 Robo Advisor Apps of 2018 Five Reasons You Need a Day-Trading Mentor
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.