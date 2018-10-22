Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on December 4, 2019 at 10:35 am by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors’ consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out what the billionaire investors and hedge funds think of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).

Is Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) the right investment to pursue these days? The best stock pickers are turning less bullish. The number of bullish hedge fund bets went down by 5 lately. Our calculations also showed that ETN isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q3 rankings and see the video below for Q2 rankings). ETN was in 31 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. There were 36 hedge funds in our database with ETN positions at the end of the previous quarter.
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

According to most stock holders, hedge funds are perceived as slow, old financial vehicles of the past. While there are over 8000 funds in operation at the moment, Our researchers hone in on the masters of this club, around 750 funds. These money managers manage the majority of all hedge funds’ total asset base, and by tracking their finest picks, Insider Monkey has unsheathed a few investment strategies that have historically outperformed Mr. Market. Insider Monkey’s flagship short hedge fund strategy exceeded the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points per year since its inception in May 2014. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 27.8% since February 2017 (through November 21st) even though the market was up more than 39% during the same period. We just shared a list of 7 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

GOTHAM ASSET MANAGEMENT

Joel Greenblatt of Gotham Asset Management

Unlike the largest US hedge funds that are convinced Dow will soar past 40,000 or the world’s most bearish hedge fund that’s more convinced than ever that a crash is coming, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull or bear markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on the best performing hedge funds‘ buy/sell signals. We’re going to check out the latest hedge fund action encompassing Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).

How are hedge funds trading Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2019, a total of 31 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -14% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in ETN over the last 17 quarters. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

ETN_dec2019

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, AQR Capital Management, managed by Cliff Asness, holds the biggest position in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). AQR Capital Management has a $287.8 million position in the stock, comprising 0.3% of its 13F portfolio. The second most bullish fund manager is D E Shaw, led by David E. Shaw, holding a $29.5 million position; the fund has less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Remaining members of the smart money with similar optimism consist of Joel Greenblatt’s Gotham Asset Management, Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital and David Harding’s Winton Capital Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Prospector Partners allocated the biggest weight to Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN), around 1.13% of its portfolio. Ancora Advisors is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 0.6 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to ETN.

Because Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has faced declining sentiment from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, logic holds that there was a specific group of funds that decided to sell off their entire stakes heading into Q4. Intriguingly, Brandon Haley’s Holocene Advisors dropped the biggest stake of all the hedgies followed by Insider Monkey, comprising about $58.4 million in stock, and Clint Carlson’s Carlson Capital was right behind this move, as the fund sold off about $16.7 million worth. These transactions are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest dropped by 5 funds heading into Q4.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA), Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM), Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM), and Energy Transfer L.P. (NYSE:ET). This group of stocks’ market values resemble ETN’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
BBVA 9 275548 2
HUM 61 3527353 -1
YUM 35 842106 5
ET 30 623109 1
Average 33.75 1317029 1.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 33.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1317 million. That figure was $464 million in ETN’s case. Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) is the least popular one with only 9 bullish hedge fund positions. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 37.4% in 2019 through the end of November and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 9.9 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on ETN as the stock returned 12.1% during the first two months of Q4 and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Are Warming Up To Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC): Hedge Funds In Wait-and-See ModeHedge Funds Are Warming Up To Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN)Do Hedge Funds Love Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK)?Hedge Funds Aren’t Done Buying Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY...Hedge Funds Bought TD Ameritrade (AMTD) Before The Merger Announcement

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Eaton Corporation (ETN) Hedge Funds Are Buying Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) What Hedge Funds Think About Eaton Corporation, PLC Ordinary Shares (ETN) May Surprise You Why Are These Five Stocks on the Move Today? Eaton Corporation (ETN): Manufacturing Safe Dividends Since 1923 10 Countries that Smoke the Most Cigarettes in the World 15 Believable Excuses for Skipping Class in Middle School 10 Easy to Install Wireless Outdoor Security Cameras
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.