Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Denny’s Corporation (DENN) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on May 3, 2019 at 9:51 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Billionaire hedge fund managers such as David Abrams, Steve Cohen and Stan Druckenmiller can generate millions or even billions of dollars every year by pinning down high-potential small-cap stocks and pouring cash into these candidates. Small-cap stocks are overlooked by most investors, brokerage houses, and financial services hubs, while the unlimited research abilities of the big players within the hedge fund industry can easily identify the undervalued and high-potential stocks that reside the ignored corners of equity markets. There are numerous small-cap stocks that have turned out to be great winners, which is one of the main reasons the Insider Monkey team pays close attention to the hedge fund activity in relation to these stocks.

Is Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) a buy, sell, or hold? Hedge funds are taking a bearish view. The number of long hedge fund bets decreased by 3 recently. Our calculations also showed that DENN isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 20.7% year to date (through March 12th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES

Let’s go over the fresh hedge fund action encompassing Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN).

How have hedgies been trading Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 19 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -14% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in DENN over the last 14 quarters. With the smart money’s capital changing hands, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

DENN_apr2019

The largest stake in Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) was held by Renaissance Technologies, which reported holding $60.9 million worth of stock at the end of December. It was followed by Cardinal Capital with a $54.2 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Arrowstreet Capital, Millennium Management, and Beddow Capital Management.

Judging by the fact that Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) has experienced declining sentiment from the aggregate hedge fund industry, we can see that there was a specific group of money managers that slashed their full holdings last quarter. Interestingly, Peter Algert and Kevin Coldiron’s Algert Coldiron Investors dropped the largest investment of the 700 funds monitored by Insider Monkey, valued at close to $0.5 million in stock, and Joel Greenblatt’s Gotham Asset Management was right behind this move, as the fund said goodbye to about $0.4 million worth. These bearish behaviors are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest fell by 3 funds last quarter.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). These stocks are Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR), Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD), Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH), and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). All of these stocks’ market caps are similar to DENN’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
RDWR 18 301130 2
PACD 6 710151 6
FPH 16 242436 4
INSM 16 196322 -1
Average 14 362510 2.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 14 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $363 million. That figure was $164 million in DENN’s case. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) is the least popular one with only 6 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately DENN wasn’t nearly as popular as these 15 stock and hedge funds that were betting on DENN were disappointed as the stock returned 8.2% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
5 Ways the Smart Money is Playing Trillion Dollar E-commerce TrendDid Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Wageworks Inc (WAGE) ?5 Stocks Billionaire Warren Buffett LikesHere’s What Hedge Funds Think About OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC)5 Stocks That Billionaire Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway AddedHere’s What Hedge Funds Think About FB Financial Corporation (FBK)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Denny’s Corporation (DENN) Should You Avoid Denny’s Corporation (DENN)? Corporate Insiders Are Fleeing These Three Stocks, Should Investors Follow Suit? Is Denny’s Corporation (DENN) A Good Stock To Buy? Biglari Holdings Inc (BH): Hedge Funds Are Bearish and Insiders Are Undecided, What Should You Do? Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG), Denny’s Corporation (DENN): Coming Storm in the Restaurant Sector? Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB): Hedge Funds Are Bullish and Insiders Are Undecided, What Should You Do? 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.