Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedgies?

Published on April 23, 2019 at 4:11 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Insider Monkey finished processing more than 700 13F filings submitted by hedge funds and prominent investors. These filings show these funds’ portfolio positions as of December 31st, 2018. What do these smart investors think about Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY)?

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) investors should be aware of a decrease in hedge fund sentiment of late. CY was in 23 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of December. There were 24 hedge funds in our database with CY holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that CY isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the eyes of most traders, hedge funds are perceived as slow, outdated investment vehicles of the past. While there are greater than 8000 funds trading at the moment, Our experts hone in on the masters of this group, about 750 funds. These investment experts have their hands on the majority of the hedge fund industry’s total asset base, and by watching their first-class stock picks, Insider Monkey has revealed various investment strategies that have historically outrun the market. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy surpassed the S&P 500 index by nearly 5 percentage points per annum since its inception in May 2014 through early November 2018. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 27.5% since February 2017 (through March 12th) even though the market was up nearly 25% during the same period. We just shared a list of 6 short targets in our latest quarterly update and they are already down an average of 6% in less than a month.

Mario Gabelli

Let’s take a look at the latest hedge fund action regarding Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY).

How have hedgies been trading Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 23 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -4% from the second quarter of 2018. On the other hand, there were a total of 24 hedge funds with a bullish position in CY a year ago. With hedgies’ capital changing hands, there exists an “upper tier” of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with CY Positions

According to publicly available hedge fund and institutional investor holdings data compiled by Insider Monkey, Alyeska Investment Group, managed by Anand Parekh, holds the largest position in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Alyeska Investment Group has a $51.5 million position in the stock, comprising 0.8% of its 13F portfolio. Coming in second is Millennium Management, led by Israel Englander, holding a $36.4 million position; the fund has 0.1% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Other members of the smart money that hold long positions contain Mario Gabelli’s GAMCO Investors, Amy Minella’s Cardinal Capital and Peter Muller’s PDT Partners.

Seeing as Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has experienced a decline in interest from hedge fund managers, logic holds that there is a sect of money managers that slashed their positions entirely in the third quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Phill Gross and Robert Atchinson’s Adage Capital Management dropped the biggest stake of the 700 funds watched by Insider Monkey, comprising about $7.2 million in stock. Joe DiMenna’s fund, ZWEIG DIMENNA PARTNERS, also cut its stock, about $4.1 million worth. These transactions are interesting, as aggregate hedge fund interest fell by 1 funds in the third quarter.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) but similarly valued. These stocks are Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN), Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD), Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS), and Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT). This group of stocks’ market values resemble CY’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
HUN 26 464407 -5
WWD 14 193689 0
ALKS 19 175362 3
PFPT 27 501166 2
Average 21.5 333656 0

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 21.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $334 million. That figure was $220 million in CY’s case. Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) is the least popular one with only 14 bullish hedge fund positions. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on CY as the stock returned 27.9% and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (CCU...Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Grand Canyon Education (LOPE)Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Bruker Corporation (BRKR)Is PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) A Good Stock To Buy?Alluvial Capital Management’s Q1 2019 Investor LetterHedge Fund Sentiment Towards New Relic Inc (NEWR) Still Very Bullish

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up Insider Buying at CVS Health Corp (CVS) for the First Time in 5 Years Tops List of Must-See Insider Moves Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Alex Denner, Och-Ziff Capital Management, Point72 Asset Management, United Cannabis Corp (CNAB), Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY), and More 32 Major Stories That You Should Read From the World of Finance Today 34 Key Stories That You Should Read To Know How Financial Markets Are Doing Today Here’s What Is Going On In The Financial Markets Today? Is Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) a Good Stock To Buy? 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Visa Inc (V)
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.