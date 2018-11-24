Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) a Good Stock to Buy Now?

Published on November 25, 2018 at 6:43 am by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Insider Monkey finished processing more than 700 13F filings made by hedge funds and prominent investors. These filings show these funds’ portfolio positions as of September 30th. What do these smart investors think about Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC)?

Is Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) a bargain? Investors who are in the know are in a bullish mood. The number of long hedge fund bets inched up by 4 in recent months, and there were 20 smart money investors long the stock at the end of the third quarter. Even though hedge funds are becoming more optimistic about this stock, the number of those with long positions in it in the third quarter is quite small for it to be considered widely popular among investors. (If you are interested which stock are currently favorite for smart money, take a look at the list of 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds in Q3 of 2018.) What does this mean? If the stock is not among the most attractive ones, does that mean you shouldn’t consider it for your portfolio? Absolutely not. In order to conclude whether Credit Acceptance Corporation can be a smart buy, we need to continue with our analysis of it.

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are tons of indicators investors put to use to value their stock investments. A duo of the less known indicators are hedge fund and insider trading interest. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the elite money managers can trounce the market by a significant margin (see the details here).

William Von Mueffling - Cantillon Capital Management

While investigating the stock further more, we found Tao Value’s Q3 Letter in which it discusses its stake in it, with  Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) being one of its two top positions (the other one being Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG). We bring you that part of the letter:

“Credit Acceptance (CACC) had a very favorable Q2 2018, benefiting from both loan volume growth per dealer & better than expected collection cross loan vintages. The stock price rallied 16% on the earning release. For position control purpose, I have trimmed the position slightly. In light of raising interest rate, I think that is an adversity for CACC in remaining such high profitability for new loans, however the flip side is that higher rates usually hurt its competitors worse thus could help CACC to expand more effectively. Overall offsetting effects don’t drastically change the competitiveness of this business.”

Even though the company performed very well in the second quarter as written in the letter, we are not just going to jump on it, claiming that the stock is worth purchasing. We are going to examine it further by taking a peek at the new hedge fund action regarding it.

What have hedge funds been doing with Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 20 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 25% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards CACC over the last 13 quarters. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

CACC_nov2018

According to Insider Monkey’s hedge fund database, Abrams Bison Investments, managed by Gavin M. Abrams, holds the number one position in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Abrams Bison Investments has a $350.5 million position in the stock, comprising 44.3% of its 13F portfolio. Coming in second is BloombergSen, led by Jonathan Bloomberg, holding a $187.6 million position; 10.3% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Other members of the smart money that hold long positions encompass William von Mueffling’s Cantillon Capital Management, and Jonathan Auerbach’s Hound Partners.

As aggregate interest increased, key money managers were breaking ground themselves. Balyasny Asset Management, managed by Dmitry Balyasny, created the largest position in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Balyasny Asset Management had $4.5 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Israel Englander’s Millennium Management also made a $1.8 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with brand new CACC positions are Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group, Jeffrey Talpins’s Element Capital Management, and Michael Platt and William Reeves’s BlueCrest Capital Mgmt..

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) but similarly valued. We will take a look at WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX), SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG), Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN), and Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST). This group of stocks’ market caps are similar to CACC’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
WPX 53 1247025 13
SLG 18 79729 0
EGN 34 2174130 1
ST 26 1549901 -3

As you can see these stocks had an average of 33 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1.26 billion. That figure was $1.21 billion in CACC’s case. WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) is the least popular one with only 18 bullish hedge fund positions. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard WPX might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Are Dumping C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)Is Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Are Underwhelmed by Sanofi (SNY)’s Growth ProspectsBillionaire Ken Fisher is Betting Big on this Japanese Banking GiantIs It Time to Follow Hedge Funds Into BP p.l.c. (BP)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Abrams Bison Investments’ Returns, AUM, and Holdings 13D Filing: Jill Foss Watson and Credit Acceptance Corp (NASDAQ:CACC) Hedge Funds Are Betting On Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) Was Goodnow Investment Group Right to Invest in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL), Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) & Two Other Stocks? Billings Capital’s Bets On Industrial and Finance Stocks Pay Off With Huge Quarter Hedge Funds Lay Out Bullish Cases for Tyson Foods, Credit Acceptance Corp, and More Insider Buying at Life Storage (LSI), Plus Prominent Insider Selling at MDU Resources (MDU) and 3 Other Companies 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt 10 Easiest Road Test Sites in NY and NJ 10 Hottest Selling Products in the USA in 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.