Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on June 28, 2019 at 8:07 pm by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The Insider Monkey team has completed processing the quarterly 13F filings for the March quarter submitted by the hedge funds and other money managers included in our extensive database. Most hedge fund investors experienced strong gains on the back of a strong market performance, which certainly propelled them to adjust their equity holdings so as to maintain the desired risk profile. As a result, the relevancy of these public filings and their content is indisputable, as they may reveal numerous high-potential stocks. The following article will discuss the smart money sentiment towards Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) investors should be aware of a decrease in hedge fund sentiment recently. Our calculations also showed that OFC isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter. Even if you aren’t comfortable with shorting stocks, you should at least avoid initiating long positions in our short portfolio.

David Harding

We’re going to analyze the fresh hedge fund action regarding Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

What does smart money think about Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -48% from the fourth quarter of 2018. By comparison, 16 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in OFC a year ago. With the smart money’s capital changing hands, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

OFC_june2019

More specifically, AEW Capital Management was the largest shareholder of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC), with a stake worth $43.8 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing AEW Capital Management was Renaissance Technologies, which amassed a stake valued at $31.5 million. Winton Capital Management, Balyasny Asset Management, and D E Shaw were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Because Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has faced bearish sentiment from the smart money, we can see that there was a specific group of funds that slashed their full holdings by the end of the third quarter. At the top of the heap, Israel Englander’s Millennium Management dropped the largest investment of the “upper crust” of funds followed by Insider Monkey, worth an estimated $14.5 million in stock. Eduardo Abush’s fund, Waterfront Capital Partners, also cut its stock, about $6 million worth. These transactions are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest fell by 11 funds by the end of the third quarter.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). These stocks are Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX), Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB), Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI), and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY). This group of stocks’ market caps are closest to OFC’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
LPX 28 461781 -3
TENB 20 153935 5
HLI 14 132102 -4
MGY 32 232014 0
Average 23.5 244958 -0.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 23.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $245 million. That figure was $157 million in OFC’s case. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) is the least popular one with only 14 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) is even less popular than HLI. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on OFC, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 5.9% during the same time frame and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About New Gold Inc. (NGD)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU)Is J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Tower International Inc (TOWR)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Timkensteel Corp (TMST)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) ? Is Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) A Good Stock To Buy? Do Hedge Funds Love Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)? Is Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Hedge Funds Are Buying Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC): Insiders Aren’t Crazy About It 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.