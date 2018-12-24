Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) A Good Stock To Buy ?

Published on April 26, 2019 at 12:10 pm by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

At Insider Monkey, we pore over the filings of nearly 750 top investment firms every quarter, a process we have now completed for the latest reporting period. The data we’ve gathered as a result gives us access to a wealth of collective knowledge based on these firms’ portfolio holdings as of December 31. In this article, we will use that wealth of knowledge to determine whether or not Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) makes for a good investment right now.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) was in 31 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. CSOD shareholders have witnessed an increase in enthusiasm from smart money in recent months. There were 28 hedge funds in our database with CSOD holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that CSOD isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

To the average investor there are a multitude of signals stock market investors have at their disposal to grade their stock investments. Two of the best signals are hedge fund and insider trading activity. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the elite investment managers can outpace the market by a solid amount (see the details here).

Kevin Oram Praesidium Investment Management

We’re going to take a gander at the new hedge fund action regarding Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD).

How have hedgies been trading Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 31 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 11% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in CSOD over the last 14 quarters. With the smart money’s sentiment swirling, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

CSOD_apr2019

Among these funds, Praesidium Investment Management Company held the most valuable stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD), which was worth $173.6 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was RGM Capital which amassed $99.8 million worth of shares. Moreover, Tensile Capital, Citadel Investment Group, and Black-and-White Capital were also bullish on Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As industrywide interest jumped, specific money managers were leading the bulls’ herd. Thames Capital Management, managed by Jay Genzer, established the biggest position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Thames Capital Management had $4.7 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Josh Goldberg’s G2 Investment Partners Management also made a $2.9 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new CSOD investors: Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital, Cliff Asness’s AQR Capital Management, and Phil Frohlich’s Prescott Group Capital Management.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) but similarly valued. These stocks are TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET), Mednax Inc. (NYSE:MD), Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC), and LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). This group of stocks’ market values resemble CSOD’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
TNET 17 233555 -4
MD 25 480820 0
HWC 15 111721 -9
LHCG 27 111944 2
Average 21 234510 -2.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 21 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $235 million. That figure was $601 million in CSOD’s case. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) is the least popular one with only 15 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately CSOD wasn’t nearly as popular as these 15 stock and hedge funds that were betting on CSOD were disappointed as the stock returned 4.4% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About MorphoSys AG (MOR)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About TCF Financial Corporation (TCF)Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About United States Steel Corporation (...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE)Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) ?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Robert Moses’ RGM Capital’s Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) Praesidium Investment Management’s Return, AUM, and Holdings Hedge Funds Are Buying Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) Highlights From The Sohn Conference in San Francisco 13D Filing: Silver Lake Partners and Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) 13D Filing: RGM Capital and Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) 13G Filing: Wasatch Advisors Inc and Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.