Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Continental Building Products Inc (CBPX) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on June 19, 2019 at 10:40 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 750 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms’ equity portfolios as of March 31. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as we share valuable insight into the smart money sentiment towards Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX).

Is Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) a bargain? Investors who are in the know are in a bullish mood. The number of long hedge fund bets inched up by 4 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that cbpx isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

According to most investors, hedge funds are viewed as unimportant, outdated investment vehicles of the past. While there are greater than 8000 funds with their doors open at present, We hone in on the elite of this club, about 750 funds. These money managers preside over most of the hedge fund industry’s total capital, and by keeping an eye on their inimitable equity investments, Insider Monkey has uncovered many investment strategies that have historically exceeded Mr. Market. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy outpaced the S&P 500 index by around 5 percentage points annually since its inception in May 2014 through the end of May. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 30.9% since February 2017 (through May 30th) even though the market was up nearly 24% during the same period. We just shared a list of 5 short targets in our latest quarterly update and they are already down an average of 11.9% in less than a couple of weeks whereas our long picks outperformed the market by 2 percentage points in this volatile 2 week period.

John Overdeck of Two Sigma

Let’s view the latest hedge fund action regarding Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX).

How have hedgies been trading Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 20 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 25% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 22 hedge funds with a bullish position in CBPX a year ago. With hedgies’ capital changing hands, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with CBPX Positions

Among these funds, D E Shaw held the most valuable stake in Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX), which was worth $28.8 million at the end of the first quarter. On the second spot was Renaissance Technologies which amassed $14 million worth of shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital, Millennium Management, and Two Sigma Advisors were also bullish on Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As industrywide interest jumped, specific money managers were breaking ground themselves. Arrowstreet Capital, managed by Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell, established the largest position in Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX). Arrowstreet Capital had $10 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Steve Pei’s Gratia Capital also made a $0.7 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new CBPX investors: Jeffrey Moskowitz’s Harvey Partners, Jeffrey Talpins’s Element Capital Management, and Paul Tudor Jones’s Tudor Investment Corp.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX). These stocks are Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP), AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS), Chase Corporation (NYSE:CCF), and Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW). This group of stocks’ market caps are similar to CBPX’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
COOP 27 310225 -1
AKS 13 29045 -2
CCF 9 89059 4
TDW 15 215883 1
Average 16 161053 0.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 16 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $161 million. That figure was $87 million in CBPX’s case. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Chase Corporation (NYSE:CCF) is the least popular one with only 9 bullish hedge fund positions. Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Unfortunately CBPX wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on CBPX were disappointed as the stock returned -7.1% during the same period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Universal Display Corporation (OLED) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Perrigo Company plc (PRGO)Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Bright Horizons Family Solutions...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Graco Inc. (GGG)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Continental Building Products Inc (CBPX) Is Continental Building Products Inc (CBPX) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? ACK Asset Management’s Returns, AUM, and Holdings Continental Building Products Inc (CBPX): Hedge Fund Sentiment Unchanged Five Building Materials Stocks Hedge Funds Like Insider Buying Metric Points to Great Prospects Ahead for These 3 Companies These Companies’ Insiders Don’t Fear Fed Tightening; Should One Follow Their Lead? 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.