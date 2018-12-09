Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on December 10, 2018 at 5:53 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) a good place to invest some of your money right now? We can gain invaluable insight to help us answer that question by studying the investment trends of top investors, who employ world-class Ivy League graduates, who are given immense resources and industry contacts to put their financial expertise to work. The top picks of these firms have historically outperformed the market when we account for known risk factors, making them very valuable investment ideas.

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) investors should pay attention to an increase in support from the world’s most elite money managers of late. CTXS was in 37 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2018. There were 32 hedge funds in our database with CTXS positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that ctxs isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the eyes of most shareholders, hedge funds are assumed to be underperforming, outdated financial tools of the past. While there are over 8,000 funds trading today, Our experts hone in on the aristocrats of this club, around 700 funds. It is estimated that this group of investors direct most of the smart money’s total asset base, and by observing their unrivaled stock picks, Insider Monkey has spotted a few investment strategies that have historically beaten Mr. Market. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy outpaced the S&P 500 index by 6 percentage points annually since its inception in May 2014 through early November 2018. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 24% since February 2017 (through December 3rd) even though the market was up nearly 23% during the same period. We just shared a list of 11 short targets in our latest quarterly update.

Paul Singer ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT

We’re going to take a gander at the key hedge fund action regarding Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

How have hedgies been trading Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 37 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 16% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 35 hedge funds with a bullish position in CTXS at the beginning of this year. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with CTXS Positions

Among these funds, Elliott Management held the most valuable stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), which was worth $788.2 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was GLG Partners which amassed $211.1 million worth of shares. Moreover, Farallon Capital, Arrowstreet Capital, and D E Shaw were also bullish on Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As one would reasonably expect, specific money managers have jumped into Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) headfirst. Hudson Bay Capital Management, managed by Sander Gerber, created the biggest position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Hudson Bay Capital Management had $8.2 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Matthew Tewksbury’s Stevens Capital Management also initiated a $5.5 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates, Ian Simm’s Impax Asset Management, and George Zweig, Shane Haas and Ravi Chander’s Signition LP.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) but similarly valued. These stocks are Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL), MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), and CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE). This group of stocks’ market valuations resemble CTXS’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
NBL 26 994521 -6
MGM 49 2007648 -2
WAT 23 837166 -2
CBRE 29 1780804 5
Average 31.75 1405035 -1.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 31.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1.41 billion. That figure was $2.46 billion in CTXS’s case. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) is the least popular one with only 23 bullish hedge fund positions. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard MGM might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS)Hedge Funds Are Snapping UpHedge Funds Are Crazy About Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Raytheon Company (RTN) AnymoreShould You Avoid Pinnacle Foods Inc (PF)?Is Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) A Good Stock To Buy?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Paul Singer and Billionaires Don’t Think the Bull Run is Over for Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Just Yet 25 Stocks Billionaires Are Piling On 11 Best Publicly Traded Cloud Computing Companies Why Valeant, Tesla, Citrix Systems, Ruby Tuesday, and Stellar Biotechnologies Are in the Spotlight 5 Technology Stocks Hedge Funds Are Dumping Is Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) A Good Stock To Buy? Three Stocks Tourbillon Capital Partners Reduced Exposure To & One Bullish Bet The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.