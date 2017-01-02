Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on June 10, 2019 at 8:43 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Out of thousands of stocks that are currently traded on the market, it is difficult to identify those that will really generate strong returns. Hedge funds and institutional investors spend millions of dollars on analysts with MBAs and PhDs, who are industry experts and well connected to other industry and media insiders on top of that. Individual investors can piggyback the hedge funds employing these talents and can benefit from their vast resources and knowledge in that way. We analyze quarterly 13F filings of nearly 750 hedge funds and, by looking at the smart money sentiment that surrounds a stock, we can determine whether it has the potential to beat the market over the long-term. Therefore, let’s take a closer look at what smart money thinks about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) investors should be aware of a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money recently. Our calculations also showed that CF isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

T Boone Pickens

Let’s analyze the fresh hedge fund action encompassing CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

How have hedgies been trading CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 32 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -24% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 24 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in CF a year ago. With hedge funds’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an “upper tier” of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

CF_jun2019

The largest stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) was held by Eminence Capital, which reported holding $163.2 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Glendon Capital Management with a $119.8 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Platinum Asset Management, AQR Capital Management, and Columbus Hill Capital Management.

Because CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has witnessed falling interest from hedge fund managers, we can see that there is a sect of hedge funds who sold off their entire stakes in the third quarter. Intriguingly, David Greenspan’s Slate Path Capital cut the biggest position of all the hedgies tracked by Insider Monkey, worth close to $68.1 million in stock. Principal Global Investors’s fund, Columbus Circle Investors, also sold off its stock, about $31.9 million worth. These bearish behaviors are important to note, as total hedge fund interest fell by 10 funds in the third quarter.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). We will take a look at Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC), Huaneng Power International Inc (NYSE:HNP), Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI), and Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). This group of stocks’ market values resemble CF’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
HSIC 22 1272395 -5
HNP 3 3019 0
LEVI 25 152159 25
TMK 21 723812 2
Average 17.75 537846 5.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 17.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $538 million. That figure was $764 million in CF’s case. Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Huaneng Power International Inc (NYSE:HNP) is the least popular one with only 3 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on CF, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 0% during the same period and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Entergy Corporation (ETR)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Western Digital Corporation (WDC)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE...Is Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) Hedge Funds Are Buying CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) Five Agrochemical Stocks Hedge Funds Like 3 Hot Mid-Caps to Buy Now According to Quant Billionaires 7 Biggest Nitrogen Fertilizer Manufacturers in America Hedge Funds Are Buying CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) Apple Inc. (AAPL), Alphabet Inc (GOOGL), More: See What This $36 Billion Hedge Fund Was Buying in Q3 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.