Is Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) A Good Stock To Buy?

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF).

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) shareholders have witnessed a decrease in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds lately. CPF was in 12 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of June. There were 16 hedge funds in our database with CPF holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that CPF isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).



Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices.

Let's go over the new hedge fund action encompassing Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF).

How are hedge funds trading Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -25% from the first quarter of 2019. By comparison, 16 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in CPF a year ago. With hedge funds’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, Renaissance Technologies held the most valuable stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF), which was worth $21.1 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was GLG Partners which amassed $10.1 million worth of shares. Moreover, Prospector Partners, Arrowstreet Capital, and AQR Capital Management were also bullish on Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Because Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) has faced a decline in interest from the smart money, we can see that there was a specific group of hedge funds that decided to sell off their entire stakes last quarter. Intriguingly, Andrew Feldstein and Stephen Siderow’s Blue Mountain Capital dropped the biggest investment of all the hedgies monitored by Insider Monkey, comprising close to $0.8 million in stock. Paul Tudor Jones’s fund, Tudor Investment Corp, also cut its stock, about $0.6 million worth. These moves are interesting, as total hedge fund interest was cut by 4 funds last quarter.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) but similarly valued. These stocks are The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE), The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSEAMEX:GRC), Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW), and Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI). This group of stocks’ market valuations resemble CPF’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position BKE 14 20363 3 GRC 7 39236 0 TDW 15 223006 0 EVRI 24 272248 -2 Average 15 138713 0.25

As you can see these stocks had an average of 15 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $139 million. That figure was $73 million in CPF’s case. Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSEAMEX:GRC) is the least popular one with only 7 bullish hedge fund positions. Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately CPF wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); CPF investors were disappointed as the stock returned -4.4% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in 2019.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.