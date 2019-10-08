Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is CDW Corporation (CDW) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on October 11, 2019 at 11:15 am by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) a good investment right now? We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, expert networks, and get tips from investment bankers and industry insiders. Sure they sometimes fail miserably, but their consensus stock picks historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk factors.

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) investors should pay attention to an increase in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds in recent months. CDW was in 29 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of June. There were 28 hedge funds in our database with CDW positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that CDW isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds  (view the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the eyes of most traders, hedge funds are perceived as worthless, old investment tools of the past. While there are greater than 8000 funds trading at present, We hone in on the top tier of this club, around 750 funds. These money managers direct the lion’s share of the smart money’s total capital, and by watching their top picks, Insider Monkey has unearthed a few investment strategies that have historically surpassed Mr. Market. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy beat the S&P 500 index by around 5 percentage points a year since its inception in May 2014. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 25.7% since February 2017 (through September 30th) even though the market was up more than 33% during the same period. We just shared a list of 10 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

CDW_oct2019

Unlike some fund managers who are betting on Dow reaching 40000 in a year, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We’re going to take a look at the recent hedge fund action regarding CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW).

Hedge fund activity in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 29 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 4% from the first quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 20 hedge funds with a bullish position in CDW a year ago. With hedge funds’ sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

Thomas Bancroft - Makaira Partners

Thomas Bancroft of Makaira Partners

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Select Equity Group, managed by Robert Joseph Caruso, holds the number one position in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Select Equity Group has a $482.6 million position in the stock, comprising 3.3% of its 13F portfolio. The second largest stake is held by AQR Capital Management, managed by Cliff Asness, which holds a $330.2 million position; the fund has 0.4% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Some other professional money managers with similar optimism include Thomas Bancroft’s Makaira Partners, Noam Gottesman’s GLG Partners and Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital.

As one would reasonably expect, specific money managers were leading the bulls’ herd. ExodusPoint Capital, managed by Michael Gelband, initiated the largest position in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). ExodusPoint Capital had $0.9 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Hoon Kim’s Quantinno Capital also initiated a $0.4 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are David Andre and Astro Teller’s Cerebellum Capital, Mike Vranos’s Ellington, and Bruce Kovner’s Caxton Associates LP.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). We will take a look at Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX), First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM), and SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM). This group of stocks’ market caps resemble CDW’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
EFX 34 1565232 10
FRC 22 657860 4
MXIM 28 254436 1
SKM 7 52977 1
Average 22.75 632626 4

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 22.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $633 million. That figure was $1244 million in CDW’s case. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) is the least popular one with only 7 bullish hedge fund positions. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on CDW as the stock returned 11.3% during the third quarter and outperformed the market. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Agilent Technologies Inc. (A): Hedge Funds Still In Wait-and-See ModeWere Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB...Should You Avoid BT Group plc (BT) Like Hedge Funds Did?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On DTE Energy Company (DTE)Is Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About CDW Corporation (CDW) Hedge Funds Dropped The Ball On CDW Corporation (CDW) Should You Follow Hedge Funds Out of CDW Corp (CDW)? Two Companies Witness Insider Selling after Releasing Strong Results, Plus Insider Buying at Three Other Firms Steven Tananbaum Added These 5 Stocks to GoldenTree’s Portfolio in Q1 Is CDW Corp (CDW) A Good Stock To Buy? Thomas Bancroft’s Makaira Partners Is Betting On These Stocks 10 Biggest Companies That Offer Pensions 15 Wealthiest Families in the World vs. First Generation Ultra Billionaires 5 Makeup Companies that Don’t Test on Animals
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.