Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on December 13, 2018 at 8:39 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 700 13F filings that hedge funds and prominent investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds’ and investors’ portfolio positions as of September 30th. In this article we look at what those investors think of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII).

Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) investors should pay attention to an increase in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds recently. Our calculations also showed that CSII isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 6.3% year to date (through December 3rd) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES

We’re going to take a look at the fresh hedge fund action regarding Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII).

How are hedge funds trading Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 22 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 16% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in CSII over the last 13 quarters. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

CSII_dec2018

The largest stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) was held by Partner Fund Management, which reported holding $39.8 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Renaissance Technologies with a $34.7 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included D E Shaw, Bridger Management, and Millennium Management.

Now, some big names were breaking ground themselves. Arrowstreet Capital, managed by Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell, initiated the most valuable position in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII). Arrowstreet Capital had $5.2 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP also made a $0.9 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new CSII investors: Dmitry Balyasny’s Balyasny Asset Management, David Costen Haley’s HBK Investments, and Brandon Haley’s Holocene Advisors.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) but similarly valued. These stocks are CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ), Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT), OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC), and Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY). All of these stocks’ market caps are similar to CSII’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
CBZ 15 181773 3
FIT 17 85762 -3
OCFC 15 91004 2
PRTY 18 118672 1
Average 16.25 119303 0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 16.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $119 million. That figure was $185 million in CSII’s case. Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) is the least popular one with only 15 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds are fond of this stock in relation to its market cap peers, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Are Betting On ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Hedge Funds Are Snapping...Is Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Hedge Funds Are Betting On Papa John’s International, Inc. (PZZA)Do Hedge Funds Love RealPage, Inc. (RP)?Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Orbotech Ltd. (ORBK)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds See Something to Like in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) Healthcare-Focused Broadfin Capital’s Notable Moves Include Cardiovascular Systems, Nevro Corp & Others Why Valeant, Micron, and Three Other Stocks Are in Green Territory on Friday? Why These 5 Stocks Are Immersed in a Sea of Red Today Elite Hedge Funds’ Bullish Moves On These Four Stocks Akorn, Inc. (AKRX), United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) Among Consonance Capital’s Winning Bets in Healthcare Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Given Imaging Ltd. (GIVN) Anymore Five Reasons You Need a Day-Trading Mentor 15 Most Important Medical Discoveries of 2018 The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.