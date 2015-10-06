Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on October 14, 2019 at 9:00 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds’ and successful investors’ positions as of the end of the second quarter. You can find write-ups about an individual hedge fund’s trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves and analyze what the smart money thinks of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) based on that data.

Is Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) a buy, sell, or hold? Prominent investors are in an optimistic mood. The number of bullish hedge fund bets went up by 3 lately. Our calculations also showed that BRX isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. BRX was in 15 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. There were 12 hedge funds in our database with BRX positions at the end of the previous quarter.

According to most shareholders, hedge funds are seen as underperforming, old investment tools of yesteryear. While there are greater than 8000 funds trading at present, Our researchers hone in on the upper echelon of this group, about 750 funds. It is estimated that this group of investors handle bulk of the hedge fund industry’s total asset base, and by following their highest performing stock picks, Insider Monkey has spotted numerous investment strategies that have historically defeated the S&P 500 index. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy beat the S&P 500 index by around 5 percentage points per year since its inception in May 2014. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 25.7% since February 2017 (through September 30th) even though the market was up more than 33% during the same period. We just shared a list of 10 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

Clint Carlson, Carlson Capital

Unlike some fund managers who are betting on Dow reaching 40000 in a year, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We’re going to check out the new hedge fund action encompassing Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX).

What have hedge funds been doing with Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)?

At Q2’s end, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 25% from the first quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards BRX over the last 16 quarters. With hedge funds’ sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with BRX Positions

More specifically, Renaissance Technologies was the largest shareholder of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX), with a stake worth $77.6 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Renaissance Technologies was D E Shaw, which amassed a stake valued at $9.2 million. AQR Capital Management, Two Sigma Advisors, and Carlson Capital were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

As one would reasonably expect, specific money managers have jumped into Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) headfirst. Carlson Capital, managed by Clint Carlson, created the largest position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX). Carlson Capital had $7.3 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. J. Alan Reid, Jr.’s Forward Management also made a $1.2 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with brand new BRX positions are Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management, Michael Gelband’s ExodusPoint Capital, and Israel Englander’s Millennium Management.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI), Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP), PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI), and Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). This group of stocks’ market caps match BRX’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
BILI 23 497371 1
HP 33 320690 2
PHI 5 78595 0
CW 19 442818 -2
Average 20 334869 0.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 20 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $335 million. That figure was $120 million in BRX’s case. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) is the least popular one with only 5 bullish hedge fund positions. Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks (view the video below) among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on BRX as the stock returned 15.3% during the same time frame and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
10 Biggest Makeup Companies that Test on AnimalsThese Hedge Funds Dodged A Bullet By Dumping PG&E Corporation (PCG)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On IQVIA Holdings, Inc. (IQV)Is AMETEK, Inc. (AME) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds?8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 20195 Safest Bottled Water Brands in 2019

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) ? Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? What This Metric Says about Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) The Chief Executive Officers of These Four Companies Buy Shares, Plus Insider Selling at Sanmina Corp (SANM) Earnings Reports Have Investors Abuzz About Gilead, Las Vegas Sands, 3 Other Stocks Is Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) A Good Stock To Buy? CEO Snaps Up Shares at Brixmor Property Group 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019 5 Safest Bottled Water Brands in 2019 10 Biggest Makeup Companies that Test on Animals
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.