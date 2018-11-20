Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on October 24, 2019 at 3:53 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Many investors, including Paul Tudor Jones or Stan Druckenmiller, have been saying before the Q4 market crash that the stock market is overvalued due to a low interest rate environment that leads to companies swapping their equity for debt and focusing mostly on short-term performance such as beating the quarterly earnings estimates. In the first half of 2019, most investors recovered all of their Q4 losses as sentiment shifted and optimism dominated the US China trade negotiations. Nevertheless, many of the stocks that delivered strong returns in the first half still sport strong fundamentals and their gains were more related to the general market sentiment rather than their individual performance and hedge funds kept their bullish stance. In this article we will find out how hedge fund sentiment to BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) changed recently.

Hedge fund interest in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren’t the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds’ perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That’s why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB), BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO), and MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) to gather more data points. Our calculations also showed that BKU isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (view the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 25.7% through September 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Steven Cohen, Point72 Asset Management

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We’re going to take a gander at the key hedge fund action surrounding BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU).

How are hedge funds trading BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 19 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 0% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 22 hedge funds with a bullish position in BKU a year ago. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with BKU Positions

Among these funds, Diamond Hill Capital held the most valuable stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU), which was worth $183.6 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was Millennium Management which amassed $95.6 million worth of shares. Moreover, Citadel Investment Group, Point72 Asset Management, and Renaissance Technologies were also bullish on BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Since BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has experienced bearish sentiment from hedge fund managers, logic holds that there were a few fund managers that slashed their entire stakes heading into Q3. It’s worth mentioning that Ravi Chopra’s Azora Capital sold off the biggest position of all the hedgies tracked by Insider Monkey, comprising about $8.5 million in stock, and Sander Gerber’s Hudson Bay Capital Management was right behind this move, as the fund dumped about $3.4 million worth. These moves are interesting, as aggregate hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). We will take a look at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB), BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO), MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA), and Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). All of these stocks’ market caps are closest to BKU’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
HOMB 13 25864 -2
BBIO 14 1069073 14
MFA 17 103174 1
LM 18 448975 1
Average 15.5 411772 3.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 15.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $412 million. That figure was $480 million in BKU’s case. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) is the least popular one with only 13 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately BKU wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on BKU were disappointed as the stock returned 0.3% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market in Q3.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Alcoa Corporation (AA)Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Echostar Corporation (SATS) ?Is Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) Going To Burn These Hedge Funds ?Is Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) Going To Burn These Hedge Funds ?Is Teradata Corporation (TDC) Going To Burn These Hedge Funds ?Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Pluralsight, Inc. (PS) Anymore

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About BankUnited (BKU) Is BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) A Good Stock To Buy ? Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Edward Lampert, Bridgewater Associates, CCUR Holdings Inc (CCUR), Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD), and More Should You Avoid BankUnited (BKU)? How Investors Reacted to The Latest Earnings Reports of These Companies How Do Hedge Funds Feel About BankUnited (BKU)? BankUnited (BKU)’s Fourth Quarter 2014 Earnings Conference Call Transcript 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.