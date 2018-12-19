Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

Published on December 19, 2018 at 3:24 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Based on the fact that hedge funds have collectively under-performed the market for several years, it would be easy to assume that their stock picks simply aren’t very good. However, our research shows this not to be the case. In fact, when it comes to their very top picks collectively, they show a strong ability to pick winning stocks. This year hedge funds’ top 30 stock picks easily bested the broader market, at 6.7% compared to 2.6%, despite there being a few duds in there like Facebook (even their collective wisdom isn’t perfect). The results show that there is plenty of merit to imitating the collective wisdom of top investors.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) was in 16 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2018. CRMT has seen an increase in support from the world’s most elite money managers lately. There were 13 hedge funds in our database with CRMT positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that CRMT isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Today there are many metrics stock traders put to use to value publicly traded companies. A couple of the less known metrics are hedge fund and insider trading interest. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the elite hedge fund managers can outclass their index-focused peers by a very impressive margin (see the details here).

MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT

We’re going to analyze the fresh hedge fund action encompassing America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).

What have hedge funds been doing with America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 23% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 10 hedge funds with a bullish position in CRMT at the beginning of this year. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

CRMT_dec2018

Among these funds, Magnolia Capital Fund held the most valuable stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT), which was worth $34.4 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Royce & Associates which amassed $18.1 million worth of shares. Moreover, SG Capital Management, Renaissance Technologies, and Millennium Management were also bullish on America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Now, specific money managers have been driving this bullishness. Marshall Wace LLP, managed by Paul Marshall and Ian Wace, assembled the biggest position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Marshall Wace LLP had $2.2 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Roger Ibbotson’s Zebra Capital Management also initiated a $0.3 million position during the quarter. The only other fund with a brand new CRMT position is Jeffrey Talpins’s Element Capital Management.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Arvinas Holding Company, LLC (NASDAQ:ARVN), Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK), Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF), and Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI). This group of stocks’ market values match CRMT’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ARVN 17 152558 17
CYTK 13 105490 -1
EBF 11 53495 0
GBLI 7 47327 2
Average 12 89718 4.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 12 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $90 million. That figure was $89 million in CRMT’s case. 0 is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI) is the least popular one with only 7 bullish hedge fund positions. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard ARVN might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Are Betting On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD)iQIYI, Inc. (IQ): Hedge Fund Sentiment UnchangedIs Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) A Good Stock To Buy?Imperial Oil Limited (IMO): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Is Insmed Incorporated (INSM) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Are Dumping Interface, Inc. (TILE)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
13G Filing: Bares Capital Management and Americas Carmart Inc (CRMT) 13G Filing: Magnolia Capital Fund, LP and Americas Carmart Inc (CRMT) 13G Filing: Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp and Americas Car Mart Inc Is America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT) Worthy of Your Portfolio? Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT) Royce & Associates Discloses Moves Into Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT), Analogic Corporation (ALOG), Ames National Corporation (ATLO), & More Bares Capital Management Ups Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT) 10 Easiest Winter Olympic Sports to Qualify for 11 Countries With The Worst Modern Music In The World The Top 5 Robo Advisor Apps of 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.