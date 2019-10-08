Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on October 20, 2019 at 3:13 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge fund managers like David Einhorn, Bill Ackman, or Carl Icahn became billionaires through reaping large profits for their investors, which is why piggybacking their stock picks may provide us with significant returns as well. Many hedge funds, like Paul Singer’s Elliott Management, are pretty secretive, but we can still get some insights by analyzing their quarterly 13F filings. One of the most fertile grounds for large abnormal returns is hedge funds’ most popular small-cap picks, which are not so widely followed and often trade at a discount to their intrinsic value. In this article we will check out hedge fund activity in another small-cap stock: Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT).

Is Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) an excellent stock to buy now? The smart money is getting more optimistic. The number of bullish hedge fund bets improved by 9 recently. Our calculations also showed that LNT isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 25.7% through September 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Clint Carlson, Carlson Capital

Unlike this former hedge fund manager who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We’re going to review the latest hedge fund action encompassing Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT).

What have hedge funds been doing with Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT)?

At Q2’s end, a total of 26 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 53% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards LNT over the last 16 quarters. With hedge funds’ sentiment swirling, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with LNT Positions

Among these funds, Citadel Investment Group held the most valuable stake in Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT), which was worth $203.8 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was Millennium Management which amassed $107.6 million worth of shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies, Zimmer Partners, and Carlson Capital were also bullish on Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As industrywide interest jumped, some big names have been driving this bullishness. Shelter Harbor Advisors, managed by Peter J. Hark, assembled the most outsized position in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Shelter Harbor Advisors had $11 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management also initiated a $9.3 million position during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new LNT investors: Brian Olson, Baehyun Sung, and Jamie Waters’s Blackstart Capital, John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors, and Jeffrey Talpins’s Element Capital Management.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). We will take a look at Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS), Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS), Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH). This group of stocks’ market valuations are closest to LNT’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
UHS 24 713982 -5
MAS 45 1083854 5
DRE 23 412696 7
NCLH 35 965515 0
Average 31.75 794012 1.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 31.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $794 million. That figure was $653 million in LNT’s case. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) is the least popular one with only 23 bullish hedge fund positions. Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks (see the video below) among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on LNT as the stock returned 10.7% during the same time frame and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
These Hedge Funds Are Dumping W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About CNH Industrial NV (CNHI)Hedge Funds Are Selling UDR, Inc. (UDR)The J.M. Smucker Company (SJM: Hedge Funds In Wait-and-See ModeHedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Evergy, Inc. (EVRG)Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT)? Hedge Funds Are Betting On Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT)Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.