Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) Is Burning These Hedge Funds

Published on October 31, 2019 at 1:52 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Out of thousands of stocks that are currently traded on the market, it is difficult to identify those that will really generate strong returns. Hedge funds and institutional investors spend millions of dollars on analysts with MBAs and PhDs, who are industry experts and well connected to other industry and media insiders on top of that. Individual investors can piggyback the hedge funds employing these talents and can benefit from their vast resources and knowledge in that way. We analyze quarterly 13F filings of nearly 750 hedge funds and, by looking at the smart money sentiment that surrounds a stock, we can determine whether it has the potential to beat the market over the long-term. Therefore, let’s take a closer look at what smart money thinks about Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP).

Hedge fund interest in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren’t the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds’ perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That’s why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG), Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN), and Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) to gather more data points. Our calculations also showed that ADAP isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 25.7% through September 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Samuel Isaly Orbimed Advisors

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let’s take a gander at the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP).

Hedge fund activity in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 0% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 14 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in ADAP a year ago. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with ADAP Positions

According to Insider Monkey’s hedge fund database, Matrix Capital Management, managed by David Goel and Paul Ferri, holds the most valuable position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP). Matrix Capital Management has a $112.6 million position in the stock, comprising 2.1% of its 13F portfolio. Coming in second is GLG Partners, led by Noam Gottesman, holding a $7.4 million position; the fund has less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Remaining hedge funds and institutional investors that are bullish encompass Samuel Isaly’s OrbiMed Advisors, Israel Englander’s Millennium Management and Kris Jenner, Gordon Bussard, Graham McPhail’s Rock Springs Capital Management.

Earlier we told you that the aggregate hedge fund interest in the stock was unchanged and we view this as a negative development. Even though there weren’t any hedge funds dumping their holdings during the second quarter, there weren’t any hedge funds initiating brand new positions. This indicates that hedge funds, at the very best, perceive this stock as dead money and they haven’t identified any viable catalysts that can attract investor attention.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP). These stocks are Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG), Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN), Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE), and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). This group of stocks’ market valuations match ADAP’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
STG 1 717 -1
HAYN 10 49146 2
KE 9 24740 -1
BCRX 14 140524 -5
Average 8.5 53782 -1.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 8.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $54 million. That figure was $138 million in ADAP’s case. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) is the least popular one with only 1 bullish hedge fund positions. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately ADAP wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on ADAP were disappointed as the stock returned -62.4% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) Going To Burn These Hedge Funds ?Hedge Funds Are Buying ArcBest Corp (ARCB)Do Hedge Funds Love Genesco Inc. (GCO)?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Camden National Corporation (CAC...Should You Avoid Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC)?Is PlayAGS, Inc. (AGS) Is Burning These Hedge Funds

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADP) Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Anthony Scaramucci, Solus Alternative Asset Management, Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC (ADAP), Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI), BK Technologies Inc (BKTI), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Elliott Management, HG Vora Capital Management, OncoCyte Corp (OCX), Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG), Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK), and More 13D Filing: OrbiMed Advisors and Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – ADR (ADAP) Market Movers Today: Solid Biosciences Inc (SLDB), Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – ADR (ADAP), Snap Inc (SNAP), Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (ISNS), and More 13G Filing: Matrix Capital Management and Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – ADR (ADAP) 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.