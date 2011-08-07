Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on May 9, 2019 at 11:23 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Concerns over rising interest rates and expected further rate increases have hit several stocks hard during the fourth quarter. NASDAQ and Russell 2000 indices were already in correction territory. More importantly, Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) underperformed the larger S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 7 percentage points in the fourth quarter. Hedge funds and institutional investors tracked by Insider Monkey usually invest a disproportionate amount of their portfolios in smaller cap stocks. We have been receiving indications that hedge funds were paring back their overall exposure and this is one of the factors behind the recent movements in major indices. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR).

Is Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) going to take off soon? The smart money is betting on the stock. The number of bullish hedge fund bets moved up by 1 lately. Our calculations also showed that ACOR isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. ACOR was in 22 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. There were 21 hedge funds in our database with ACOR holdings at the end of the previous quarter.

Today there are a lot of signals investors put to use to assess stocks. A pair of the less utilized signals are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the top money managers can beat the S&P 500 by a healthy amount (see the details here).

Philippe Jabre

We’re going to check out the key hedge fund action surrounding Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR).

How have hedgies been trading Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 22 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 5% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in ACOR over the last 14 quarters. With hedge funds’ capital changing hands, there exists an “upper tier” of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

ACOR_may2019

The largest stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) was held by Scopia Capital, which reported holding $85.6 million worth of stock at the end of December. It was followed by Renaissance Technologies with a $34.1 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Millennium Management, Marshall Wace LLP, and Balyasny Asset Management.

Now, some big names have been driving this bullishness. Partner Fund Management, managed by Christopher James, assembled the largest call position in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR). Partner Fund Management had $27.1 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP also initiated a $6.2 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new ACOR positions are Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group, Philippe Jabre’s Jabre Capital Partners, and Paul Tudor Jones’s Tudor Investment Corp.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR). These stocks are Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO), National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR), Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT), and Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD). This group of stocks’ market values resemble ACOR’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ARLO 8 9670 -4
NESR 4 25193 0
PRFT 14 21710 -5
GSBD 4 4834 0
Average 7.5 15352 -2.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 7.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $15 million. That figure was $180 million in ACOR’s case. Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) is the least popular one with only 4 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately ACOR wasn’t nearly as popular as these 15 stock and hedge funds that were betting on ACOR were disappointed as the stock returned -29.9% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI...Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Select Energy Services, Inc. (WTTR) ?How the Smart Money is Playing Oil M&AIs Banc of California, Inc. (BANC) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Seacor Holdings, Inc. (CKH)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About istar Inc (STAR)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Israel Englander, Omega Advisors, Jabre Capital, Red Lion Hotels Co. (RLH), Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: David Tepper, Soros Fund Management, Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc (LIXT), Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR), Achaogen Inc (AKAO), and More Is Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR) A Good Stock To Buy? Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: John Paulson, Ray Dalio, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF), KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR), Second Sight Medical Products Inc (EYES), and More 13D Filing: Scopia Capital and Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR) Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Och-Ziff Capital Management, Jana Partners, Intrexon Corp (XON), Legacy Reserves LP (LGCY), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Elliot Management, Brevan Howard, Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH), and More 25 Cities with the Most Unfaithful Wives 6 Easiest Programming Languages for Middle School Students 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female)
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.