Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Fund Analysis-Hedge Funds-News

Impala Asset Management’s Performance, AUM, and Holdings

Published on September 25, 2018 at 8:20 pm by Nina Zdinjak in Hedge Fund Analysis,Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

Impala Asset Management is a multi-billion dollar Connecticut-based hedge fund that was founded by Robert Bishop in 2004. Prior to starting Impala Asset Management, Robert Bishop worked as a Chief Investment Officer at Soros Fund Management, managing the Quantum Endowment Fund. Other positions which have helped him accumulate great knowledge of the investment space include working as a Principal at Maverick Capital, where he supervised investments in primary industries, such as transportation, commodities, energy, manufacturing, etc.; Portfolio Manager at Kingdon Capital; Managing Director of Tiger Management; and equity analyst at Salomon Brothers. Almost 40 years ago, he worked as a Legislative Assistant/Director for Congressmen Toby Roth and Don Ritter. Robert Bishop holds an M.B.A. in Finance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a B.A. in Political Science from Northwestern University. Currently, he is the Managing Principal of Impala Asset Management in charge of Alpha Funds, Impala and other managed accounts, while also directing the analysis of the primary industries in which the funds usually invests, such as capital goods, metals, automotive, and energy. The fund uses a long/short investment strategy.

Impala Asset Management has been registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission since January 2006. The fund now manages offices in New York and Florida, in addition to Connecticut. Currently, its 13F portfolio is valued at $2.18 billion, while its current assets under management are unknown. Impala’s recent returns have been exceptional, ranking it in 18th place among Barron’s top 100 Hedge Funds in 2018, with the fund delivering a return of 16.28% in the previous year, and an averaged return of 29.65% between 2015 and 2017.

stocks, analysis, market, numbers, business, ticker, trade, money, price, investment, index, chart

Lightspring/Shutterstock.com

Insider Monkey’s flagship strategy identifies the best performing 100 hedge funds at the end of each quarter and invests in their consensus stock picks. This way it is always invested in the best ideas of the best performing hedge funds and is able to generate much higher returns than the market. Since its inception in May 2014, our flagship strategy generated a cumulative return of 121% vs. a cumulative gain of 66.6% for the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) (see the details here).

Now, let’s take a look at Impala’s top holdings reported in its 13F filing for the second quarter of 2018. Even though the fund lowered its stake in Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK) by 6%, it still remains its largest stake, accounting for 15.2% of its portfolio. Impala Asset Management holds 12.99 million shares of Teck Resources, valued at $330.89 million.

The second biggest stake is the same as in the previous quarter – Caterpillar Inc (CAT). The fund holds a position in the company worth around $184.72 million and raised its stake by 4% from the previous quarter. While Impala Asset Management remains bullish on Caterpillar, the number of smart investors from our database with long positions in the company dropped by one when compared to the previous quarter. Seeing that this is a minimal decrease and that this stock is a bit more popular with the hedge funds that we track when compared to companies with similar market caps, it is safe to say that Impala Asset Management is wisely building its position in this company. On the next page we’ll check out some other recent changes to Impala’s 13F portfolio.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is China Biologic Products Inc. (CBPO) A Good Stock To Buy? Centurium Capital...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Crispin Odey, Edward Lampert, George Soros...Will Standard Industries Acquire GCP Applied Technologies Inc.?Is Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) Really An Attractive Long-Term Investment?Zeff Capital vs. Tsr Inc (TSRI) CEO: Who is Trying To Steal the Company From...Billionaire Jeff Vinik Resurfaces and Bets on Turtle Beach Corp (HEAR)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Crispin Odey, Edward Lampert, George Soros, Ray Dalio, Childrens Investment Fund, Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG), Research Frontiers, Inc. (REFR), and More Is China Biologic Products Inc. (CBPO) A Good Stock To Buy? Centurium Capital Thinks So Zeff Capital vs. Tsr Inc (TSRI) CEO: Who is Trying To Steal the Company From Whom? Billionaire Jeff Vinik Resurfaces and Bets on Turtle Beach Corp (HEAR) Is Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) Really An Attractive Long-Term Investment? Will Standard Industries Acquire GCP Applied Technologies Inc.? Mighty Elliott Associates’ Failed Mednax Inc. (NYSE:MD) Activist Campaign 7 Easiest Nursing Schools to Get into in NYC 10 Good Excuses for Missing Class in High School and College 8 Easiest Olympic Sports to Qualify For
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.