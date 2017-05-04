Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

News

How the Smart Money is Playing Oil M&A

Published on May 8, 2019 at 6:38 pm by Insider Monkey Team in News
Share Tweet Share Email

Although WTI prices are still in the low $60’s per barrel, the sector has experienced a resurgence in M&A speculation thanks to Chevron’s first bid for Anadarko and Occidental’s later higher bid for Anadarko. While many analysts don’t believe Chevron will engage in a bidding war for Anadarko perhaps due to Warren Buffett’s $10 billion backing of the deal, many investors believe Chevron will consider other targets in the Permian Basin instead.

In this article, let’s analyze 4 oil stocks that some traders believe could be potential M&A targets and how the smart money is positioned among them. We track around 700-740 top funds in total.

Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since May 2014 through March 12, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

oil-pump-jack-1407715_960_720

Many traders believe Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) might add to its Permian basin holdings. Given its attractive assets, Anadarko was a logical acquisition and many thought Chevron’s offer for Anadarko was a steal for Chevron in terms of Anadarko’s valuation. Unfortunately, Occidental made a higher offer and Chevron might not outbid it. Although it has the financial resources to win in a bidding war, Chevron CEO Michael Wirth has said before that he won’t overpay and Chevron will get a nice $1 billion breakup fee for its troubles. 48 top funds owned shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) at the end of the fourth quarter, down 8 funds from the previous quarter. Valuations are reasonable and Chevron could benefit from good M&A if oil prices go up.

In terms of which companies Chevron might potentially target, some traders think that Chevron could potentially target Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Concho operates in the Permian and has estimated proved reserves of 1.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent as of the end of December. Pioneer operates primarily in the Permian Basin too and has total estimated Permian proved reserves of 977 MMBOE. Both companies are mid-sized like Anadarko. 62 top funds owned shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) at the end of December, up 4 funds from the previous quarter. Meanwhile, 35 elite funds had a bullish position in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) as of the most recent 13-F reporting period.

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) has good assets in Wolfcamp, Clearfork, Spraberry, and more and has operations in the Permian Basin. The company also has good cash flow. Diamondback Energy recently announced that its board has expanded its capital return program, ‘with up to $2 billion of stock repurchases to be executed through the end of 2020’. Of the around 700-740 elite funds we track, 44 funds owned $2.13 billion of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) on December 31, versus 37 funds and $1.33 billion respectively on September 30.

Although it is a smaller company than the other three companies mentioned before it, Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) is another potential target for M&A. Matador has attractive assets and its first quarter average daily oil equivalent production inched up 8% sequentially to 59,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day. In terms of outlook, management has made no adjustments to its full year 2019 natural gas or oil guidance.  Shares are up 26% year to date.

Disclosure:none

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX)EVI Industries, Inc. (EVI): Greenhaven Road Capital is Betting on It in the...5 Stocks in the Spotlight Due to The Continued China Trade WarWestern Digital Corporation (WD): 2019 Sohn Conference New York RecapEA, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, and More: Stocks on the Move After HoursHere’s What Hedge Funds Think About NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NRE...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Matador Resources Co (MTDR) ? Chesapeake Energy, Hess, Devon Energy, and More: This Week in Energy Clovis Oncology, Conduent, Edison International and More: Here’s What The Smart Money Thinks of These Market Movers Dean Foods, EOG, Noble Energy and More: Why Traders Are Paying More Attention to These Stocks Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Diamondback Energy (FANG) Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? 25 Cities with the Most Unfaithful Wives 6 Easiest Programming Languages for Middle School Students 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female)
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.